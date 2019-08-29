Apple welcomes PM Modi govt's Single Brand Retail move, says looking forward to first retail store in India: the time is not too far that the people in India would soon be buying their iPhones from Apple retail stores in India. PM Modi govt's Single Brand Retail move has finally provided an opportunity for the company to set its stores in India.

Apple welcomes PM Modi govt’s Single Brand Retail move, says looking forward to first retail store in India: Centre’s decision to ease the 30 per cent sourcing norm for single-brand retail (SBRT) has come as a much-awaited opportunity for Apple to finally launch its brick-and-mortar outlets in India. Due to India’s local sourcing norms, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has been depending on franchisees to sell its products in the country. In a statement, Apple said that it’s looking forward to serving its customers in India like it has been serving other Apple customers around the world.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the company said that soon it would be welcoming customers to India’s first Apple retail store. However, the company said that it would take some time to launch its first branded store in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, “all procurements made from India by the SBRT entity for that single brand shall be counted towards local sourcing, irrespective of whether the goods procured are sold in India or exported”.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App