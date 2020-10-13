Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event 2020: Four different iPhones under the model expected to be launched at the event. According to reports, the iPhones will have different display sizes, and that all the new iPhones will offer 5G support.

Apple, the multinational technology company in the spotlight is now one step ahead to launch its iPhone 12 series. The major launch of the new products is expected to be in limelight through Apple’s mega event ‘Hi Speed’ scheduled on October 13.

The online event will be open to viewers at 10 a.m. PDT, which is 10 p.m. IST. One can watch the live event on Apple’s official Youtube channel. Moreover, viewers can watch the event through the Apple Events app from Apple TV and other ios device.

Following the new iPhone 12 series, it is expected that four news iPhones will be unveiled. The four different iPhones under the model will be called iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. According to reports, the iPhones will have different display sizes, and that all the new iPhones will offer 5G support.

However, the expected launch is not only about the new iPhone series, it is anticipated that other new versions of Apple products like Apple TV, an AirPods Studio, Air Tags, and a Mini HomePod will be launch at the event on Tuesday.

Apple, in its earlier event on September 15, launched ‘Apple One’ subscription service, news smartwatches, iPad models, etc. Now, netizens are taking to social media to express their excitement regarding the new launch event.

