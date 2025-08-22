LIVE TV
Home > Business > ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know

ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know

The initial public offering (IPO) of ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited is scheduled to open for subscription on 21 Aug 2025 and will close on 25 Aug 2025. ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited, incorporated in September 2008 and headquartered in West Bengal.

ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 22, 2025 22:40:48 IST

The IPO of ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited is open for subscription from August 21, 2025 and will close on Aug 25, 2025. The company’s objective is to raise around ₹41.19 crore, including an amalgamation of fresh issue and offer-for-sale offerings. 

IPO Details at a Glance: ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited

•    IPO Opens: August 21, 2025 
•    IPO Closes: Aug 25, 2025
•    Issue Type: 100% Book-Built Issue
•    Total Issue Size: ₹41.19 crore 
•    Fresh Issue: ₹38.06 crore 
•    Price Band: ₹119 – ₹125 
•    Lot Size: 1,000 equity shares 
•    Registrar: Maashitla Securities Private Limited 

ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited: Important IPO Dates

•    Anchor Investor Bidding Opens: August 20, 2025 
•    Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: August 26, 2025 
•    Initiation of Refunds: August 28, 2025 
•    Credit of Shares to Demat Accounts: August 28, 2025 
•    Expected Listing Date: August 29, 2025 

Consolidated Bid Details of ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited 

Total Subscription: 3.00x
•    Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 3.81x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1.52x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 3.50x
(Data: Aug 22, 2025 | 22:36)

ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited: Company Overview

ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited is based in West Bengal. The company was founded in September 2008 and is a producer of Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) and Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composite products. 

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know

ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know

ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know
ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know
ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know
ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know

