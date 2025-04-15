We know taxes can feel like trying to solve a Rubik’s cube blindfolded. But with a little guidance and the right documents, you’ll be cruising through your ITR filing in no time.

Are You A First-Time Taxpayer? Avoid Rookie Mistakes With These Essential ITR Tips – Check Them Out Now!

Guess what, taxpayers? The Income Tax Department just made life a little easier! Whether you’re a salaried pro or just adulting your way through finances, you can now file your previous financial year’s income tax return (ITR) during the 2025–2026 assessment period.

No need to panic if you missed the deadline last year—just head over to the official Income Tax portal and get it done! The department is going fully digital to make things smooth and stress-free.

Now, if you’re a first-time filer, take a deep breath. We know taxes can feel like trying to solve a Rubik’s cube blindfolded. But with a little guidance and the right documents, you’ll be cruising through your ITR filing in no time. Just remember: filing is easier when you understand the rules and keep everything neat and ready.

Mistakes To Avoid As A First Time Taxpayer Filing ITR

Pick Your Perfect Match: The Right ITR Form- Don't guess—choose the ITR form that actually fits your income type. Using the wrong one? It's a one-way ticket to rejection. Remember: there are seven ITR forms (ITR-1 to ITR-7), and one honorary mention— ITR-V , the selfie-with-signature kind of form you only need if e-verification doesn't go through.

Old School or New Cool: Choose Your Tax Regime- It's decision time! Old regime comes with the classic Rs 50,000 standard deduction. The new regime offers Rs 75,000 but skips all those extra deductions. Choose wisely—there's no switching mid-game!

Income Hide & Seek? Don't Play It- From salary to side hustle to that rent from your old flat—declare everything . Even if you think it doesn't matter, the IT Department might disagree. Better safe than sorry!

Assemble Your Tax Filing Squad (a.k.a. Your Docs)- Before you even touch the portal, gather your dream team: PAN, Aadhaar, Form 16, salary slips, bank interest proofs, capital gains info—don't leave anyone behind.

Double-Check Your Details—Yes, Even Your Spelling- Is your name spelled right? Does your birthdate match? Triple-check that PAN is linked to Aadhaar. Mismatched info = e-verification drama you don't want.

Claim What's Yours: Deductions & Exemptions- Don't miss the goodies! Sections 80C, 80D, and 80E are just a few spots where tax savings hide. Know what you qualify for before you file.

Form-Filling Olympics: Do It Right- Form 16 and 16A are your MVPs. 16 is for salary; 16A is for everything else. Two parts: A and B. Fill every field like a champ.

Don't Miss the Big Day: July 31 Deadline- Circle it in red! For FY2024–25, you've got until July 31, 2025 to hit that submit button. Late filing = late fees. No thank you.

Big Brother's Watching (Your Taxes)- Thanks to the Finance Bill 2025, the IT Department can now compare your current ITR with your previous ones. So play it straight and stay audit-proof.

Seal the Deal: E-Verify Within 30 Days- Filed your ITR? You're not done yet! Confirm it with e-verification within 30 days, or it's like it never happened. Yes, really.

How To File- Step By Step Guide

Gather Your Documents PAN card, Aadhaar card

Form 16 (from employer)

Bank interest certificates

Capital gains statements (if any)

Rental income details

TDS certificates (Form 16A) Link PAN with Aadhaar Make sure your PAN is linked to your Aadhaar.

This is mandatory for e-verification of ITR. Choose the Correct ITR Form Select from ITR-1 to ITR-7 based on your income type.

Wrong form = rejected return. Pick Your Tax Regime Old Regime: More deductions (80C, 80D, etc.).

New Regime: Lower tax rate but fewer deductions.

Choose wisely before filing. Log In to the e-Filing Portal Visit: https://www.incometax.gov.in

Use your PAN and password to log in. Pre-Fill and Verify Your Details Check auto-filled data like salary, TDS, and personal info.

Correct any mistakes before proceeding. Fill in Income Details Include salary, interest income, capital gains, rental income, etc.

Don’t hide any source of income. Claim Deductions and Exemptions Add eligible deductions under sections 80C, 80D, 80E, etc.

Maximize your tax savings. Calculate Tax and Pay Dues If tax is due, pay it online using challan 280.

Keep the payment receipt for your records. Submit and e-Verify Your ITR

Submit your return online.

Complete e-verification via Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or other options.

Do this within 30 days of filing.

