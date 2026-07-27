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Home > Business News > Are You Safe From Investment Scams? Here’s How NSE’s New Awareness Drive Aims to Protect Investors

Are You Safe From Investment Scams? Here’s How NSE’s New Awareness Drive Aims to Protect Investors

What is NSE's Investor Awareness Drive? Know how the SEBI-backed initiative promotes financial literacy, responsible investing and cyber fraud awareness across India.

Are You Safe From Investment Scams? Here's How NSE's New Awareness Drive Aims to Protect Investors
Are You Safe From Investment Scams? Here's How NSE's New Awareness Drive Aims to Protect Investors

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 17:40 IST

As India’s retail investor base continues to expand, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is stepping up efforts to improve financial literacy and promote safer investing. The exchange recently conducted a Regional Investor Seminar for Awareness (RISA) in Varanasi under the aegis of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with a special focus on responsible investing and protection against financial and cyber fraud.

The seminar was held in Varanasi on 24th July in Commissionerate Auditorium. More than 300 officers of Varanasi Nagar Nigam participated in the event. The programme is aimed at equipping participants with sound decision-making capabilities in financial matters and improving their knowledge regarding safety in investments and cyber security in financial transactions, ANI reported. 

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The initiative comes at a time when India’s securities market has witnessed a sharp rise in retail participation. By the end of FY26, the total number of demat accounts across NSDL and CDSL had crossed 22.45 crore. Although new account additions remain healthy, their pace has slowed compared with the previous year, making investor education increasingly important as more first-time investors enter the market.

Seminar Focuses On Financial Literacy And Fraud Prevention

Addressing the seminar, Bhartendra Kumar Gupta, General Manager, SEBI, stressed the need for financial literacy, ethical investment and investor protection. The speaker also dwelled on the changing Indian stock market and called upon all participants to take well-informed financial decisions and be watchful of any cases of financial and cybercrime.

The program comprised interactive discussion and question-answer sessions that provided valuable tips on making financial plans, investing safely and recognizing online investment scams. The participants were also advised to do due diligence for their investments and be careful while conducting their financial transactions online.

The increasing use of online trading apps and mobile investment apps has brought financial markets closer to individual investors. However, regulatory bodies have frequently advised people to be careful of fake trading apps, scam investments, and investment scams disseminated via social media platforms and messaging apps. Awareness programs like RISA help investors identify such scams before they become their victims.

Why Investor Awareness Is Becoming More Important

The investor base in India has been growing very fast over the last few years because of an increased interest in the equity market and other financial instruments. But there is evidence from the industry that the growth in the trading activity has been slower than the increase in the number of demat accounts. Hence, the importance of making sure that people not only join the market but also understand the basics of investment and market volatility.

NSE in its post on social media sites said that the seminar was a reflection of its resolve for the enhancement of investor awareness and financial literacy under the guidance of SEBI. The exchange said that such activities were done for the purpose of investor protection and cybersecurity awareness of the investors.

As per ANI news reports, the seminar held in Varanasi is part of the overall investor education programme that NSE is conducting in India along with SEBI. In these events, NSE tries to provide the necessary knowledge to the various segments of society so that they can invest in the equity markets.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Oil Prices Tumble Over 5% Today: What’s Fueling the Sudden Fall in Brent Crude?

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Are You Safe From Investment Scams? Here’s How NSE’s New Awareness Drive Aims to Protect Investors
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Are You Safe From Investment Scams? Here’s How NSE’s New Awareness Drive Aims to Protect Investors

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Are You Safe From Investment Scams? Here’s How NSE’s New Awareness Drive Aims to Protect Investors
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