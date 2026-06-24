Aritra Sarkar Unveils His Powerful Narrative “Are You Lonesome?” at Casa Broadway, Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24: The iconic Casa Broadway in Kolkata set the stage for an inspiring and intellectually stimulating literary evening as author Aritra Sarkar unveiled his latest book, “Are You Lonesome?”. The event witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of readers, writers, and thinkers, all drawn together by a shared curiosity to explore themes of human connection, love, solitude, and the deeper nuances of loneliness.

Published by Penguin Random House, “Are You Lonesome?” is not merely a self-help book but a deeply reflective and layered narrative that transcends conventional genre boundaries. Through a compelling blend of storytelling and introspection, Aritra Sarkar delves into the complexities of modern-day loneliness. Rooted in personal insights and keen observations, the book thoughtfully explores what it means to feel relevant, understood, and emotionally connected in an increasingly fragmented world.

The evening featured an engaging discussion moderated by Dr. Kunal Sarkar, who guided the conversation with clarity and depth. He was joined by an esteemed panel comprising Dr. Julie Banerjee Mehta, Dr. Souraja Tagore, and Dr. Jai Ranjan Ram. Each panelist brought a unique perspective to the discussion, enriching the dialogue with diverse interpretations of the book’s themes and its literary significance.

The panelists and moderator were unanimous in their appreciation of Aritra Sarkar’s work. They praised his ability to articulate the abstract and often misunderstood concept of loneliness with remarkable sensitivity and insight. The discussion emphasized that “Are You Lonesome?” stands apart from typical self-help literature, offering instead a meaningful and immersive exploration of the human condition.

The event was further elevated by the presence of distinguished guest Alokananda Roy, whose attendance underscored the cultural importance of the occasion. Her presence added a layer of prestige to an already significant literary gathering.

Organized by AHAVA Communications in collaboration with the AHAVA Readers’ and Writers’ Club, the evening reflected a shared commitment to nurturing literary culture and fostering meaningful conversations within the community. The seamless organization and thoughtful curation of the event contributed to its overall success.

Addressing the audience, Aritra Sarkar spoke passionately about his creative journey and the philosophical underpinnings of his work. “We are often drawn toward results or outcomes,” he remarked, “but what truly matters is the journey.” Expanding on the central theme of his book, he described loneliness as a powerful metaphor, explaining that it often arises not from solitude, but from a sense of disconnection even in the presence of others.

The audience remained actively engaged throughout the session, posing insightful questions and sharing personal reflections. The interactive nature of the discussion further highlighted the relevance of the book’s themes and the impact of Sarkar’s narrative.

The launch of “Are You Lonesome?” marks an important addition to contemporary literature, offering readers a thoughtful and empathetic exploration of emotional realities that are often left unspoken. With its rich storytelling and profound insights, the book promises to leave a lasting impression on its readers.

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