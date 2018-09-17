Speaking on the decision, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government had announced in the budget that consolidation of banks was also in its agenda and the first step has been announced. However, he assured that no employee will face any service conditions which are adverse in nature and the best of the service conditions will apply to all of them.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has decided to merge three nationalised banks together, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar announced on Monday. Addressing reporters in New Delhi on Monday, Rajiv Kumar said the government has decided to merge Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) and the merger of the three banks will make this the third largest bank of the country.

Speaking on the decision, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government had announced in the budget that consolidation of banks was also in its agenda and the first step has been announced. However, he assured that no employee will face any service conditions which are adverse in nature and the best of the service conditions will apply to all of them.

At present, state-run State Bank of India (SBI), private sector banks HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are the three largest banks in the country. In March, the government had announced its decision to merge Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) with SBI to ensure greater banking services outreach to more women at a faster pace.

Employees of three banks should not worry about their career in the wake of the merger announced by the government, said Finance Minister. The new entity will have an employee base of over 85,000 employees, according to various media reports. The process of completing the merger will take up to 4-6 months.

Dena Bank has a gross NPA ratio of 22 per cent – among the highest across the industry. Vijaya Bank, on the contrary, is among the better performing public sector banks with a gross NPA ratio of 6.9 per cent. Bank of Baroda, the largest of the three, has a bad loan ratio of 12.4 per cent.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is briefing at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Monday.

