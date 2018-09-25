Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that on the basis of last quarter figures, Non-performing Assets (NPA) are on the decline and recoveries have started picking up. Speaking on the issue of NPAs in a press conference, Finance Minister Jaitley said that past few years have been challenging for the Public Sector Banks (PSB) as the large amount on their lending was held up in the NPAs.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that on the basis of last quarter figures, Non-performing Assets (NPA) are on the decline and recoveries have started picking up. Speaking on NPAs in a press conference, Finance Minister Jaitley said that last several years have been challenging for the Public Sector Banks (PSB) as large amount on their lending was held up in the NPAs. The Finance Minister informed that in order to monitor access, usage and quality if deposits, the government has announced the launch of a Financial Inclusion Index.

Addressing a media briefing, FM Jaitley said that as the economy is passing through a good phase, the consumption has again picked up and banks are confident of maintaining liquidity for various sectors. FM Jaitley also said that the amendment of IBC to debar wilful defaulters has had the unintended positive consequence of defaulting borrowers stepping forward to make payment in order to participate in the resolution process.

He also mentioned that the government has exhorted the banks to ensure all steps at their end to ensure clean lending and effective action in cases of fraud and wilful default should take place. This will justify the trust reposed in banks. Arun Jaitley said that banks must strive to be seen always as institutions of clean and prudent lending.

