Asian Shares Rise Marginally With Focus On US Inflation

Asian stocks managed to recover slightly on Tuesday after Wall Street’s rally the previous night, though ongoing concerns about China’s struggling economy tempered the optimism. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% after a 1.11% drop the day before, which had pushed it to a one-month low.

Japan’s Nikkei also saw a modest increase of 0.4%, supported by gains in financial and consumer sectors.

In the U.S., all three major stock indexes surged over 1% overnight, rebounding from last week’s decline.

