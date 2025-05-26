Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The Sector

The Assam government is building an electronics manufacturing city around the Tata semiconductor plant. The Chief Minister confirmed the project and named it the Ratan Tata Electronics Manufacturing City.

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The Sector (Pic: X)


 

The Assam government has committed ₹25,000 crore to incentivise semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement in New Delhi on Monday after holding a roundtable meeting with industry leaders. “Various incentives have been topped up over and above the Government of India’s policy,” said the Chief Minister. The state will offer 60 per cent additional incentives to electronics components manufacturers, supplementing central government support. Assam will also provide rebates on GST, support for social infrastructure, and assistance in developing the power ecosystem to attract industrial investments in the electronics sector.

Assam Aligns Policy With Centre’s Component Manufacturing Scheme

The Chief Minister said Assam’s policy complements the central government’s recently approved Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme. In March, the Union Cabinet sanctioned ₹22,919 crore to support India’s electronics supply chain. Following this, Assam released its own components manufacturing policy. Sarma stated that any company setting up operations in Assam will benefit from three initiatives – the central scheme, Assam’s state policy, and the northeast-focused UNNATI scheme. The UNNATI scheme, formally called the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, aims to enhance industrialisation and employment across India’s northeastern states, further strengthening Assam’s appeal to investors.

Tata’s Semiconductor Plant To Begin Production By 2026

CM Sarma also gave an update on the Tata Group’s upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility in Jagiroad, Assam. “By the end of this year or beginning of next year, we will be able to ship out chips from the Tata semiconductor plant,” he said. The facility, with an investment of ₹27,000 crore, is projected to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips daily. Approved by the Union Cabinet on February 29, 2024, the project moved swiftly, with a ground-breaking ceremony conducted soon after. The plant is expected to position Assam as a significant player in India’s semiconductor manufacturing landscape.

State Plans Electronics Manufacturing City Around Tata Facility

The Assam government is building an electronics manufacturing city around the Tata semiconductor plant. The Chief Minister confirmed the project and named it the Ratan Tata Electronics Manufacturing City. He urged industry leaders to take the first mover’s advantage in Assam. He stated that the state is actively resolving geographical disadvantages through rapid infrastructure development, including enhanced roadways, railways, and logistics. “We have a sufficient amount to be disbursed as of now to facilitate the setting up of the infrastructure,” CM Sarma said, highlighting Assam’s readiness to support large-scale industrial investments in electronics manufacturing.

(With Inputs From ANI)

newsx

