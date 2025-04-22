Atal Pension Yojana Breaks Records With 7.6 Crore Subscribers – Here’s What’s Driving The Surge

To further promote the scheme, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) conducted 32 APY Outreach programs across India in coordination with State Level Bankers' Committees (SLBCs) and Lead District Managers (LDMs).

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a flagship government initiative aimed at providing financial security to India’s unorganized sector workers, has surpassed 7.60 crore gross enrollments as of March 31, 2025. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the scheme’s 10th year, reflecting its growing popularity and effectiveness in ensuring a secure retirement for millions.​

Strong Growth in Subscriber Numbers

In the financial year 2024–25, APY enrolled over 1.17 crore new subscribers, continuing its strong momentum with more than 1 crore new subscribers in each of the past three financial years. The total assets under management (AUM) now exceed ₹44,780 crore, with annual returns of 9.11 percent since inception. ​

Empowering Women Subscribers

A notable development in 2024–25 is the increasing participation of women in the scheme. Approximately 55 percent of the new enrolled subscribers were women, reflecting growing financial awareness and gender balance in financial planning. ​

Nationwide Outreach and Awareness Initiatives

To further promote the scheme, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) conducted 32 APY Outreach programs across India in coordination with State Level Bankers’ Committees (SLBCs) and Lead District Managers (LDMs). These programs included regular training and awareness sessions for bank officials, SLBCs/UTLBCs, subscribers, and the general public. Mass media campaigns were launched through print, radio, TV, social media, and theatres. Special radio campaigns were also launched during events like Mahakumbh and the ICC Champions Trophy. ​

Guaranteed Pension Benefits

Under APY, subscribers receive a lifelong minimum guaranteed pension ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 per month from the age of 60, depending on their contributions. The same pension is passed on to the spouse of the subscriber after the demise of the subscriber. Upon the demise of both the subscriber and spouse, the accumulated pension wealth until the subscriber’s age of 60 is returned to the nominee.

