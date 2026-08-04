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Home > Business News > Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?

Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?

Ather Energy shares jumped nearly 15% after Q1 FY27 results showed sharply lower losses, strong revenue growth and improving margins. Here's why investors are turning bullish.

Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?
Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 11:57 IST

Ather Energy’s story has been one of growth at the cost of profits for a long time. The company was growing like crazy but for investors, there was one big question: when would that growth start to reflect in healthier financials?
 
Tuesday’s market action indicates investors may be starting to see some early signs of that shift.
 
Shares of Ather Energy surged close to 15% today. On Aug 4, the stock scaled a fresh 52-week high of 1,500 after the electric two-wheeler manufacturer swung to sharper losses in the quarterly earnings but witnessed solid revenue growth. The stock was down 1.68% and trading at 1,460.80 at 11:31 am, which brought its market capitalisation to 57,560 crore.
 

Investors Celebrate Revenue Growth and More

 
The rally was not just about higher sales. What caught the eye of Dalal Street, though, was the better operating performance of the company as a whole.
 
The Ather consolidated revenues jumped by around 90 per cent year-on-year to 1,217 crore in the June quarter from 645 crore a year back. The net loss, however, shrunk substantially from 178 crore to just 51 crore – signalling that Ather was now translating its increasing scale into better financial operating leverage.
 
The improvement was also seen across operating metrics. Operational EBITDA loss came down sharply to ₹33 crore from ₹134 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin was also significantly better at -2.73% compared to -20.83%, indicating better cost control in a tough raw material environment.
 
Total expenses increased to ₹1,311 crore from ₹851 crore on account of higher business activity but the revenue growth was strong enough to offset costs, helping improve profitability.
 

Why Analysts Are Getting More Bullish

 
Broking CLSA believes that Ather’s margin story could have more upside.
 
The brokerage said recent price hikes, ongoing cost optimisation efforts and better operating leverage could continue to support margins over the coming quarters.
 
CLSA also pointed out the upcoming Factory 3.0 of the company, which has an annual production capacity of ~5 lakh units and should ease manufacturing bottlenecks from 3QFY27.
 
Another catalyst analysts are watching for is Ather’s upcoming EL platform launch during the festive season, which could help support the sales momentum in India’s fast-growing electric scooter market.
 

India’s EV Story Is Still Working in Ather’s Favour

 
However, the company management remained optimistic about the domestic electric two-wheeler market.
 
The demand continues to be supported by favourable government policies, increasing consumer acceptance of electric mobility and the wider shift to cleaner transportation alternatives. Higher fuel prices and changing buyer preferences are also leading more customers to consider electric scooters.
 
Investors believe that if the demand is healthy and the execution goes according to plan, Ather could be in a better position than before to further reduce losses in the next few quarters.
 

Stock Has Rewarded Early Believers

 
The recent rally caps off an already stellar run for the stock. Ather Energy shares have gained over 266% in the last year and are up nearly 96% to date in 2026. The stock has gained about 28% in the last month and about 20% in the last five trading days.
 
The stock went on to mark a new 52-week high of 1,500 in Tuesday’s climb. Its 52-week low is currently 349.35, indicative of a sharp shift in market sentiment in last one year. For now, it appears that the market is betting that Ather is something more than an EV growth story. Investors are starting to believe it could also turn out to be a business steadily heading toward sustainable profitability.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
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Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?
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Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?

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Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?

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Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?
Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?
Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?
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