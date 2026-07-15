Ather Energy Shares Soar Over 300% Since Listing: Is Hero MotoCorp’s Rs 1,000 Cr Investment A Game Changer?

Shares of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy were in focus on Wednesday, July 15, as the stock reached a new 52-week high. Two big announcements made markets happy – Hero MotoCorp committed another Rs 1,000 crore to the company and Ather is planning to launch its cheapest electric scooter ever.

In early trades today, the shares had jumped 7.6 per cent to a high of Rs 1,318.90 on the NSE. It traded at Rs 1,293.10, up Rs 91.30 at 1.22 pm on NSE, over Rs 1,201.80 at the last close. The trend also received a boost from strong buying interest in the EV space in general, with the focus not on company-specific factors.

Hero MotoCorp To Invest Another Rs 1,000 Crore

Hero MotoCorp, the largest strategic investor and partner of the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced that it will invest another Rs 1,000 crore in Ather Energy, which could be the biggest reason behind the stock’s spectacular rally.

The additional investment is expected to be routed through a preferential issue of equity shares or any other convertible instruments via an exchange filing. It further added that, subject to approvals, the deal is likely to close in around 15 days.

Hero MotoCorp is already the single largest strategic stakeholder in Ather Energy and held a stake of 29.48% on a fully diluted basis as of June 30, 2026.

The latest infusion of funds is also expected to enable Ather Energy in aggressively executing its growth plans, including bringing in more products, further reinforcing its business, and being better positioned to compete strongly in the highly competitive Indian electric two-wheeler market.

Affordable Electric Scooter To Debut In August

And another announcement that boosted investor sentiment was Ather’s plan to launch a lower-priced electric scooter.

The new model will be based on the company’s new EL platform and is expected to be priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh. If launched in this range, it will be Ather’s most affordable scooter to date.

The scooter is expected to be unveiled at Ather Community Day on August 29, 2026, in Bengaluru. Ather will also use the occasion to share advancements in vehicle technology, charging infrastructure, and customer care to further enhance EV ownership. Ather’s current lowest-cost scooter is the Rizta and is priced at approximately Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shares Have Soared More Than 300% Since IPO

Ather Energy, one of the best-performing EV stocks since its stock market debut.

The company opened for its initial public offering (IPO) in May 2025 with an upper price band of Rs 321 per share. Since then, the stock has soared more than 300% and hit a new lifetime high on Wednesday.

Over the past year, the stock is up more than 274%. It’s up over 74% so far in 2026 and has risen roughly 25% in just the last month.

Ather Energy’s market valuation was about Rs 49,240 crore at Wednesday’s price.

What’s Driving Investor Optimism?

Investors believe Ather is ready for its next phase of growth.

Hero MotoCorp’s new investment shows confidence in the future plans of the company. At the same time, a cheaper electric scooter could help Ather tap into a much larger pool of buyers, particularly as demand for budget-friendly EVs is growing in India.

Ather Energy shares have reached a new record high on the back of new funding, new product launches and improving sentiment towards the EV sector.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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