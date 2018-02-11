An Axis Bank ATM dispensed fake currency notes with ‘Children Bank of India’ printed on them in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The two people received fake Rs 500 note each and at once complained about it to the security guard. Their case has been registered and the police have started their probe into the matter.

In a shocking incident, an Axis Bank ATM dispensed fake currency notes with ‘Children Bank of India’ printed on them in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The ATM has been shut down and an investigation is underway. The police came to know about the incident when two people received one note each of Rs 500 with Children’s Bank printed on it. The two had withdrawn Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively, from the said ATM. The Axis Bank ATM is located in the Marble market has been already shut. The authorities have assured the two people who got fake Rs 500 notes, that the action will be taken soon in the matter.

“We came to know that two people had withdrawn Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 from the said ATM. They received 1 note each of Rs 500 with Children’s Bank printed on that. The ATM has been shut down and the investigation is underway,” SP South Kanpur was quoted saying. One of the victims told that he came to withdraw Rs 10,000 from the ATM. After he debited the money, he came across this fake note with ‘Children Bank’ printed on it. He at once complained to the ATM guard who noted it down in the register. The authorities have assured them to change the respective notes on Monday.

“I came to withdraw Rs 10,000. One of the notes dispensed had ‘Children Bank’ printed on it. We complained to the ATM guard who noted it down in his register. We are being told that the action will be taken & our notes would be changed on Monday,” Sachin, one of the victim was quoted saying.