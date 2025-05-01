Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • AUM Share from Top Indian Cities Declines Marginally In March Quarter: Geojit Report

AUM Share from Top Indian Cities Declines Marginally In March Quarter: Geojit Report

Equity AUM witnessed a general decline during the quarter across most states. Among the Top-15 states, Telangana, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu recorded lower equity AUM. Smaller regions such as Mizoram, Tripura, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli also registered declines.

AUM Share from Top Indian Cities Declines Marginally In March Quarter: Geojit Report

AUM Share from Top Indian Cities Declines Marginally In March Quarter: Geojit Report


The share of Assets Under Management (AUM) from India’s top cities and states declined marginally during the quarter ended March 2025, according to a report by Geojit. The report observed a dip in overall AUM across the country, along with notable shifts in equity and debt fund contributions from various regions. As per the data, the AUM share of India’s Top-10 cities stood at 62.19 percent, slightly down from 62.25 percent in the previous quarter. This figure was 62.14 percent a year ago, 64.18 percent two years ago, and 66.26 percent three years ago.

Mumbai and Delhi See Gains Despite Overall Dip

Mumbai and Delhi recorded a combined AUM share of 39.65 percent as of March 2025, an increase of 0.11 percent over the previous quarter. This share was 39.37 percent in March 2024, 41.23 percent in March 2023, and 43.49 percent in March 2022. The report stated, “Indian MF industry’s Top-10 cities’ AUM share marginally declined during the quarter ended Mar ’25. Mumbai and Delhi’s AUM share grew.”

Top-30 Cities’ Share Falls; Tier-2 Cities See Uptick

The report also recorded a decline in the AUM share of the Top-30 cities, which dropped to 69.64 percent from 69.81 percent in the previous quarter. This figure mirrored the level recorded a year ago. Meanwhile, cities ranked between 30 and 100 saw their AUM share rise marginally to 7.12 percent, up from 7.10 percent in the previous quarter and 7.04 percent in the year-ago period.

Equity AUM Falls Across Most States

Equity AUM witnessed a general decline during the quarter across most states. Among the Top-15 states, Telangana, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu recorded lower equity AUM. Smaller regions such as Mizoram, Tripura, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli also registered declines. Goa, Puducherry, Jharkhand, and Punjab saw sharper falls in equity AUM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Debt AUM Shows Mixed Trends Across Regions

On the debt front, New Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab performed better among the Top-15 states. Among smaller states and union territories, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, and Mizoram recorded growth in debt AUM. In contrast, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat reported steeper declines.

Overall AUM Drops Across States

The report noted a general decline in total AUM across states during the March 2025 quarter. Among the Top-15, New Delhi, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu limited the fall, while Mizoram, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep showed relatively better performance. Gujarat, Puducherry, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli experienced larger declines.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Reaches Out To Non Permanent Members Of UNSC; Briefs Denmark On The Attack

Filed under

AUM

A domestic worker who was

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested
newsx

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike
NIA has uncovered critica

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack
President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day
India is getting ready to

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years
newsx

Political Leaders Visit Pahalgam Terror Victim’s Family In Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After