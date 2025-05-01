AUM Share from Top Indian Cities Declines Marginally In March Quarter: Geojit Report

Equity AUM witnessed a general decline during the quarter across most states. Among the Top-15 states, Telangana, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu recorded lower equity AUM. Smaller regions such as Mizoram, Tripura, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli also registered declines.

The share of Assets Under Management (AUM) from India’s top cities and states declined marginally during the quarter ended March 2025, according to a report by Geojit. The report observed a dip in overall AUM across the country, along with notable shifts in equity and debt fund contributions from various regions. As per the data, the AUM share of India’s Top-10 cities stood at 62.19 percent, slightly down from 62.25 percent in the previous quarter. This figure was 62.14 percent a year ago, 64.18 percent two years ago, and 66.26 percent three years ago.

Mumbai and Delhi See Gains Despite Overall Dip

Mumbai and Delhi recorded a combined AUM share of 39.65 percent as of March 2025, an increase of 0.11 percent over the previous quarter. This share was 39.37 percent in March 2024, 41.23 percent in March 2023, and 43.49 percent in March 2022. The report stated, “Indian MF industry’s Top-10 cities’ AUM share marginally declined during the quarter ended Mar ’25. Mumbai and Delhi’s AUM share grew.”

Top-30 Cities’ Share Falls; Tier-2 Cities See Uptick

The report also recorded a decline in the AUM share of the Top-30 cities, which dropped to 69.64 percent from 69.81 percent in the previous quarter. This figure mirrored the level recorded a year ago. Meanwhile, cities ranked between 30 and 100 saw their AUM share rise marginally to 7.12 percent, up from 7.10 percent in the previous quarter and 7.04 percent in the year-ago period.

Equity AUM Falls Across Most States

Equity AUM witnessed a general decline during the quarter across most states. Among the Top-15 states, Telangana, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu recorded lower equity AUM. Smaller regions such as Mizoram, Tripura, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli also registered declines. Goa, Puducherry, Jharkhand, and Punjab saw sharper falls in equity AUM.

Debt AUM Shows Mixed Trends Across Regions

On the debt front, New Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab performed better among the Top-15 states. Among smaller states and union territories, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, and Mizoram recorded growth in debt AUM. In contrast, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat reported steeper declines.

Overall AUM Drops Across States

The report noted a general decline in total AUM across states during the March 2025 quarter. Among the Top-15, New Delhi, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu limited the fall, while Mizoram, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep showed relatively better performance. Gujarat, Puducherry, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli experienced larger declines.



