Aureyaa By Nikhita Matania Gives A Modern Twist To Traditional Indian Fashion

New Delhi [India], August 17: Aureyaa by Nikhita Matania is entering the world of fashion with an aim to give Indian wear a new and fresh outlook. The premium women’s ethnic and Indo-western fashion brand is making its debut with an aim to merge traditional Indian elegance with modern silhouette and comfort.

The brand designs outfits which respect Indian culture and traditions. At the same time, the clothes designed by Aureyaa can easily blend in with the contemporary style of today’s women. The designs combine traditional Indian elements with contemporary fashion sense.

Thus, the brand creates looks which have the spirit of Indian tradition and, at the same time, do not lack the elegance and modernity of contemporary fashion.

The clothes designed by the brand are suitable for various occasions and events. Women who like Indian ethnic and Indo-western fashion and still want to feel modern and comfortable, will be able to find suitable outfits for festivals, celebrations and other occasions.

Style is very important aspect of fashion, but at the same time, it is not the only feature which is worth considering. Comfort and quality are also important when talking about Aureyaa. The silhouettes created by the brand are comfortable and emphasize elegance of Indian fashion. Also, attention to details plays an important role in the brand’s products.

According to the philosophy of the brand, fashion should not only be beautiful. Fashion should also give a wearer a feeling of comfort and self-assurance. Such attitude to designing clothes reflects the needs of modern Indian women.

Aureyaa is created by Nikhita Matania who is a fashion designer and who has Master’s Degree in Fashion. Nikhita Matania knows all about design and wants to use her knowledge to create Indian fashion for modern women.

Aureyaa is an attempt to give traditional Indian fashion a modern look. The designers of the brand do not view Indian and contemporary fashion as opposite phenomena. Instead of that, they want to see how Indian fashion and fashion of our times can be combined to create versatile clothes.

The brand is making its debut in Mumbai, one of the most important cities when it comes to fashion and lifestyle. But the brand plans to develop further and become known not only in Mumbai and even not only in India, but also abroad.

The journey starts off with an emphasis on creating a brand identity in the form of premium ethnic and Indo-western fashion. As the brand grows, its vision will be to reach out to women who love the artistry in Indian fashion but are also in search of contemporary styles.

The philosophy of the brand Aureyaa can be best understood through the brand thought “Tradition, beautifully reimagined”. This thought symbolizes the brand’s way of doing Indian fashion – maintaining tradition while adding a contemporary twist to it.

Through its emphasis on elegant and comfortable silhouettes, Aureyaa by Nikhita Matania strives to create clothes that make women look good and feel great. Beginning its journey from Mumbai, Aureyaa plans to carve out a fashion journey that takes Indian-inspired fashion beyond festivities in India to become a part of the global fashion world.

AUREYAA — Quiet Luxury Fashion by Nikhita Matania | AUREYAA