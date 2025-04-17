Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Auto Sector Likely to Post Weak Q4 Results Amid Sluggish Demand: HDFC Securities

Auto Sector Likely to Post Weak Q4 Results Amid Sluggish Demand: HDFC Securities

These include Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp. The impact of these costs may offset some of the gains achieved from improved cost structures during the quarter.

Auto Sector Likely to Post Weak Q4 Results Amid Sluggish Demand: HDFC Securities

Auto Sector Likely to Post Weak Q4 Results Amid Sluggish Demand: HDFC Securities


The Indian automobile sector is expected to report weak earnings for the fourth quarter due to subdued demand across both domestic and international markets, according to a report by HDFC Securities. The report highlighted ongoing challenges for auto companies, stating that global trade complexities and potential changes in India’s trade terms could weigh on growth. The sector may face prolonged headwinds stemming from higher U.S. tariffs and a structurally impacted global supply chain. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will likely experience muted demand and slow growth in the near term, despite some margin improvement driven by lower raw material (RM) costs and better operating leverage.

OEMs Face Prolonged Growth Pressure

The report noted that growth pressure would continue for most OEMs as demand remains weak in both domestic and global markets. It said, “Growth pressure is expected to continue for most OEMs as demand remains soft both domestically and globally. Margin to improve QoQ for OEMs on operating leverage, lower RM costs. Overall, we expect EBITDA margin to improve QoQ for OEMs on better operating leverage and softer RM costs.”

Despite the demand slowdown, OEMs may see quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) improvements in their EBITDA margins, supported by cost efficiencies. However, the benefits may not be uniform across the sector.

Auto Expo Participation to Affect Margins

The report identified several companies that may experience pressure on their margins due to expenditures related to their participation in auto expos. These include Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp. The impact of these costs may offset some of the gains achieved from improved cost structures during the quarter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mixed Impact of Price Hikes and Discounts

While auto companies implemented price hikes during the quarter, the report indicated that the benefits might be partly offset by discounts offered in the market. However, discounting levels are expected to be lower compared to the previous quarter due to seasonal factors, offering some margin protection.

CV Segment and Exporters Show Divergent Trends

In the commercial vehicle segment, companies like Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors are likely to report margin improvements on the back of better operating leverage. On the other hand, export-focused auto component manufacturers may continue to face pressure, as a substantial portion of non-U.S. exports ultimately ends up in the U.S., indirectly exposing them to global trade risks.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Fall Over 50 Points, A negative Start To The Market Drops All The Hopes!

Filed under

Auto Sector

REITs Set To Boost Instit

REITs Set To Boost Institutional Investment In Indian Office Spaces: Nuvama Reports
Chief Justice of India Sa

‘Waqf By User Cannot Be Denotified’: CJI Pushes For Clarity On Waqf Act Ahead Of...
The Central Bureau of Inv

Who Is Durgesh Pathak? CBI Raids AAP Leader Appointed Gujarat Polls Co-In-Charge
Auto Sector Likely to Pos

Auto Sector Likely to Post Weak Q4 Results Amid Sluggish Demand: HDFC Securities
Lebanon has banned Disney

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel...
Indian Markets Open Flat

Indian Stock Market Open Flat Amid Earnings Kickoff And Weak Global Sentiment
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

REITs Set To Boost Institutional Investment In Indian Office Spaces: Nuvama Reports

REITs Set To Boost Institutional Investment In Indian Office Spaces: Nuvama Reports

‘Waqf By User Cannot Be Denotified’: CJI Pushes For Clarity On Waqf Act Ahead Of Retirement

‘Waqf By User Cannot Be Denotified’: CJI Pushes For Clarity On Waqf Act Ahead Of...

Who Is Durgesh Pathak? CBI Raids AAP Leader Appointed Gujarat Polls Co-In-Charge

Who Is Durgesh Pathak? CBI Raids AAP Leader Appointed Gujarat Polls Co-In-Charge

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel...

Indian Stock Market Open Flat Amid Earnings Kickoff And Weak Global Sentiment

Indian Stock Market Open Flat Amid Earnings Kickoff And Weak Global Sentiment

Entertainment

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There Was A Massive Compromise, Says A Crew Member

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave