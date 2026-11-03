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Home > Business News > AVIRAL 2026: Titiksha Public School Showcases Sporting Talent and Excellence

AVIRAL 2026: Titiksha Public School Showcases Sporting Talent and Excellence

AVIRAL 2026: Titiksha Public School Showcases Sporting Talent and Excellence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-11-03 13:55 IST

New Delhi [India], November 3: Guided by the spirit of “Aviral”—the continuous, unstoppable spirit—Titiksha Public School celebrated its Annual Sports Meet 2026–27 throughout October, culminating in a grand felicitation ceremony on October 31. Bringing together students from Bal Vatika I to Grade XII, the month-long celebration highlighted athletic talent, perseverance, teamwork and the joy of participation, reflecting the school’s enduring Virasat of promoting sports as an integral part of education and holistic development.

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Recognising the vital role of sports in building character, confidence, discipline and resilience, Titiksha Public School continues to nurture a culture in which sporting excellence extends beyond victories and medals. The theme, Aviral, embodied the belief that true achievement lies in overcoming challenges, learning from experiences and moving forward with determination.

Throughout October, students across age groups participated in a thoughtfully curated series of sporting activities designed to enhance physical fitness, coordination, agility, balance and essential life skills. From track events and hurdle races to jumping, balancing, pyramid activities and skill-development challenges, each activity encouraged students to explore their abilities, overcome hesitation and experience the satisfaction of personal progress.

The celebrations culminated in a grand felicitation ceremony on October 31, graced by Rajat Sood, an alumnus of Titiksha Public School and winner of India’s Laughter Champion, as the Chief Guest. The occasion was attended by Ms Ritambhra Chauhan, Chairperson; Dr Arun Kumar Bhatia, Manager; Ms Radhika Pahwa, Head of School; Ms Rashmi Chhabra, Vice Principal; Ms Kavita Dudeja, Head of Administration; and Ms Indu Chawla, Head of the Sports Department, along with PTA members. Members of the school administration, teachers, students and parents joined the celebration, making it a memorable occasion that honoured the enthusiasm, commitment and achievements of the young participants.

The programme commenced with a disciplined School Band performance and March Past, reflecting unity, coordination and team spirit. This was followed by the Torch Ceremony, symbolising the enduring values of sportsmanship and fair play. The ceremonial lamp-lighting by the Chief Guest and school leadership marked the formal inauguration of the celebration, while a soulful Ganesh Vandana by  students added a graceful spiritual touch to the occasion.

Students from the early grades brought energy and excitement to the field through an engaging range of events, including the Commando Race, Bridge Express Relay, Ball Collection Race, Relay Race, Teddy Bear Race, Hoopla Highway Race, Weight Lifting Champion Race, Cone a Cone Mission, Drag the Ball Race and Power of Unity Race. These activities showcased their enthusiasm, agility and coordination while encouraging cooperation and teamwork.

Students from the middle grades participated enthusiastically in sporting challenges such as the Obstacle Race, Cone Hurdle Race and Pyramid Balance Race. These events tested their speed, balance, coordination and teamwork, encouraging them to approach challenges with determination and confidence. The focus remained on creating meaningful sporting experiences that contributed to the holistic development of every child.

A defining feature of this year’s Annual Sports Meet was its emphasis on inclusive participation, skill development and personal growth. The activities were designed not merely to identify winners but also to help students strengthen their physical abilities, develop teamwork and recognise their potential. Whether crossing a hurdle, completing a track event, attempting a jump or maintaining balance, every participant had an opportunity to challenge themselves and grow through sport.

Adding a special touch to the occasion, Chief Guest and alumnus Rajat Sood engaged the audience with his address and stand-up comedy. His performance filled the atmosphere with laughter and warmth, creating memorable moments for students, parents, teachers and the entire school community. His presence also made the occasion particularly special by celebrating the achievements of an alumnus who has made his mark beyond the school gates.

Reflecting its inclusive philosophy, the school recognised that victory and defeat are both integral to the sporting journey. While competitive achievement deserves appreciation, the determination to participate, the discipline to practise and the courage to try again are equally valuable lessons. Accordingly, all participating students received participation medals, while the top three finishers in competitive events were awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, respectively.

Titiksha Public School’s strong sporting culture reflects its continuing commitment to nurturing confident, capable and resilient individuals. By providing sustained opportunities for physical activity, healthy competition and collaborative learning, the school seeks to ensure that sports remain an essential part of every student’s educational journey.

More than a celebration of races, medals and performances, AVIRAL 2026 reaffirmed Titiksha Public School’s Virasat of nurturing young individuals who approach challenges with courage, value every effort and understand the importance of perseverance. As the month-long celebration drew to a close, its central message continued to resonate: sporting excellence is not defined by a single victory, but by the determination to learn, grow and keep moving forward.

AVIRAL 2026 was a celebration of unstoppable grit, boundless passion and the enduring spirit of sportsmanship.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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AVIRAL 2026: Titiksha Public School Showcases Sporting Talent and Excellence

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AVIRAL 2026: Titiksha Public School Showcases Sporting Talent and Excellence
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