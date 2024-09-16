Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Bajaj Housing Finance Makes Impressive Stock Market Debut

Bajaj Housing Finance made a remarkable entrance into the stock market on Monday, September 16 after its shares were listed on both the NSE and BSE.

Bajaj Housing Finance Makes Impressive Stock Market Debut

Bajaj Housing Finance made a remarkable entrance into the stock market on Monday, September 16. The company’s shares were listed at Rs 150 on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting a substantial 114% premium over the IPO issue price of Rs 70. This strong debut aligns with analysts’ predictions, driven by the overwhelming subscription rate of 67.43 times and a high grey market premium leading up to the listing.

Analysts’ Insight on the Debut

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, attributed the blockbuster debut to the market’s confidence in Bajaj Housing Finance’s robust financials, bolstered by the reputable Bajaj Group. Nyati stated, “Bajaj Housing Finance’s consistent growth and reasonable valuation made it a highly attractive investment proposition.”

READ MORE Oil India To Commence Drilling In Andaman Offshores

Listing Gains and Grey Market Premium

The listing gains of Rs 80 per share surpassed the grey market premium, which was noted at Rs 75 on the morning of the debut, according to grey market tracking platforms. This performance underscores the strong demand and positive sentiment surrounding the company’s entry into the stock market.

Investment Recommendations

Nyati advised investors to consider booking profits if they secured allotments in the IPO, while suggesting that those who choose to hold their positions might set a stop loss at Rs 135 to manage risk. She emphasized the importance of ongoing monitoring of both the company’s performance and broader market conditions for making well-informed decisions.

“This successful debut is a testament to the company’s strong fundamentals and the market’s anticipation for its growth potential,” Nyati remarked. “Investors who were fortunate enough to secure allotments in the IPO may consider booking profit now, but those who want to hold their positions may do so by potentially setting a stop loss at Rs 135 as a risk management strategy. However, it’s essential to continuously monitor the company’s performance and market conditions for informed decision-making.”

ALSO READ | AI Shares Surge With Strong Funding And New Regulations | NewsX

Filed under

Bajaj Group. Bajaj Housing Finance Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) IPO National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Also Read

Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series: Mahesh Jethmalani Sets Discussion

Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series: Mahesh Jethmalani Sets Discussion

What Arvind Kejriwal’s Surprise Resignation Means For AAP

What Arvind Kejriwal’s Surprise Resignation Means For AAP

Flight, Trains Suspended As Shanghai Hit By Strongest Typhoon

Flight, Trains Suspended As Shanghai Hit By Strongest Typhoon

Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes On occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi

Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes On occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi

India Positions Itself For 100 % Electronic Manufacturing

India Positions Itself For 100 % Electronic Manufacturing

Entertainment

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox