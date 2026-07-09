Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 9: Pasha Patel, Executive Chairman of the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Environment Sustainable Development Task Force and Chairman of the State Agricultural Price Commission, was conferred the prestigious ‘Agriculture Leadership Award’ at the 17th Agriculture Leadership Conclave 2026 held in New Delhi, by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde.

The event was organised by Agriculture Today Group in association with the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Patel was honoured for his decades of outstanding contribution to agriculture, environment, and sustainable development.

Unwavering Commitment to Farmer Empowerment

The award citation specially acknowledged his unwavering commitment to farmer empowerment, consistent pursuit of a fair price mechanism, and policy-driven work to promote sustainable agriculture.

Bamboo Biofuel — The Path to a Green Future

Addressing the gathering after receiving the award, Patel strongly advocated that bamboo-based biofuel production is the most crucial alternative for India in the coming years. He stated that bamboo is a fast-growing crop that requires minimal water and is environmentally friendly, from which various types of biofuel can be produced. This will reduce dependence on fossil fuels, save the country’s enormous fuel import expenditure, and most importantly, provide farmers with a new and rightful source of income beyond traditional farming.

A Boon for Environmental Protection

He also emphasised the environmental benefits of bamboo. Bamboo absorbs large quantities of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and releases abundant oxygen, making it a boon for mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. Its strong roots prevent soil erosion, maintain fertility, and breathe new life into barren land. He noted that this crop, which grows on minimal water and fertilisers, is ideal for sustainable farming.

He expressed confidence that if a bamboo economy is established, four objectives — environmental protection, clean energy, rural employment, and increased farmer income — can be achieved simultaneously.

Presence of Dignitaries

The event was attended by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh, former Chief Justice Justice P. Sathasivam, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Agriculture Today founder Dr. M. J. Khan, along with numerous luminaries from the agriculture sector across the country and abroad.

The Prestige of the Award

Agriculture Today Group has been conferring these awards annually since 2008. The National Awards Committee, chaired by former Chief Justice P. Sathasivam, comprises a distinguished panel of twelve national luminaries. Through a rigorous two-tier selection process — screening by sub-committees and final decision by the National Committee — awardees are selected, ensuring the credibility and prestige of the award remains undiminished.

Previous recipients of this award include stalwarts such as Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar, Dr. M. S. Swaminathan, and Dr. V. Kurien. Pasha Patel’s recognition is a matter of immense pride for Maharashtra’s agriculture and environment sector.