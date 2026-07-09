LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-09 19:04 IST

New Delhi [India], July 9: Pasha Patel, Executive Chairman of the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Environment Sustainable Development Task Force and Chairman of the State Agricultural Price Commission, was conferred the prestigious ‘Agriculture Leadership Award’ at the 17th Agriculture Leadership Conclave 2026 held in New Delhi, by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde.

You Might Be Interested In

The event was organised by Agriculture Today Group in association with the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Patel was honoured for his decades of outstanding contribution to agriculture, environment, and sustainable development.

Unwavering Commitment to Farmer Empowerment

The award citation specially acknowledged his unwavering commitment to farmer empowerment, consistent pursuit of a fair price mechanism, and policy-driven work to promote sustainable agriculture.

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

Bamboo Biofuel — The Path to a Green Future

Addressing the gathering after receiving the award, Patel strongly advocated that bamboo-based biofuel production is the most crucial alternative for India in the coming years. He stated that bamboo is a fast-growing crop that requires minimal water and is environmentally friendly, from which various types of biofuel can be produced. This will reduce dependence on fossil fuels, save the country’s enormous fuel import expenditure, and most importantly, provide farmers with a new and rightful source of income beyond traditional farming.

A Boon for Environmental Protection

He also emphasised the environmental benefits of bamboo. Bamboo absorbs large quantities of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and releases abundant oxygen, making it a boon for mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. Its strong roots prevent soil erosion, maintain fertility, and breathe new life into barren land. He noted that this crop, which grows on minimal water and fertilisers, is ideal for sustainable farming.

He expressed confidence that if a bamboo economy is established, four objectives — environmental protection, clean energy, rural employment, and increased farmer income — can be achieved simultaneously.

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

Presence of Dignitaries

The event was attended by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh, former Chief Justice Justice P. Sathasivam, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Agriculture Today founder Dr. M. J. Khan, along with numerous luminaries from the agriculture sector across the country and abroad.

The Prestige of the Award

Agriculture Today Group has been conferring these awards annually since 2008. The National Awards Committee, chaired by former Chief Justice P. Sathasivam, comprises a distinguished panel of twelve national luminaries. Through a rigorous two-tier selection process — screening by sub-committees and final decision by the National Committee — awardees are selected, ensuring the credibility and prestige of the award remains undiminished.

Previous recipients of this award include stalwarts such as Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar, Dr. M. S. Swaminathan, and Dr. V. Kurien. Pasha Patel’s recognition is a matter of immense pride for Maharashtra’s agriculture and environment sector.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

As diners turn conscious about sustainability, Chuk Launches ‘Restaurants Who Care Club’

Ranjan Mahtani, Chairman, Epic Group: Building a Global Manufacturing Legacy Through Vision and Resilience

Who is Bingson John? 69-Year-Old Charles Sobhraj Fan Who Scammed Over 300 5-Star Hotels For Decades

Stock Market Recovers After Massive Sell-Off: What Helped Investors Earn Rs 5 Lakh Crore Today?

CBI Tightens Net Around Mahadev App Founder Sourabh Chandrakar With Fresh Chargesheet, Will He Be Extradited To India?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video

Salman Yusuf Khan Reveals How He Fell 13 Feet While Flying a Kite With Son: ‘Very Clumsy Thing’

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson Set For Return, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss Out? India Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Update

Costlier Than iPhone: Why This BSNL Phone Needs Govt Approval To Buy | Price, Features & How It Works

Prince Narula Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘People Misunderstood…’

CBI Tightens Net Around Mahadev App Founder Sourabh Chandrakar With Fresh Chargesheet, Will He Be Extradited To India?

Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Break Down in Tears as Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell to Former Teammate | WATCH VIDEO

Will Airfares Get Cheaper? Airlines Seek 5% GST on Jet Fuel with Full Tax Credit to Cut Costs

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi
Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi
Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi
Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

QUICK LINKS