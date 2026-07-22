Bandhan Bank Shares Crash Over 16% Despite Strong Q1 Results; Why Did Stock Tumble?

In early trade on Wednesday, Bandhan Bank shares tanked nearly 16%, despite the private sector lender posting a robust set of June quarter earnings. However, investors largely ignored the profit growth and sold their shares after the bank cut its earnings guidance for FY27. The stock opened at Rs 187.95 against its previous close of Rs 208.83 and extended its losses during the session, touching an intraday low of Rs 171.56.

It was trading at Rs 174.05 a piece, down 16.65%, at around 11.43 AM.

The plunge came after the Kolkata-based bank’s decision to lower its guidance for return on assets (RoA) for FY27. The adjusted outlook, investors fear, indicates that increased borrowing costs, compression of net interest margins (NIM) and increased operating expenses might put a lid on the bank’s future profits.

Q1 Profit Beats Expectations; Outlook Disappoints

Bandhan Bank’s net profit for the June 30 quarter was up by 35 per cent to Rs 502 crore compared to Rs 372 crore in the same period last year. This gain was fuelled primarily by a 41% reduction in provisioning to Rs 683 crore.

Key highlights of the quarter were:

Particulars Q1 FY27 YoY Change Net Profit Rs 502 crore +35% Net Interest Income (NII) Rs 2,920 crore +6% Operating Profit Rs 1,358 crore -19% Net Interest Margin (NIM) 6.2% Down 16 bps Gross NPA Ratio 3.15% Improved from 4.96%

Also, the bank posted a big improvement in asset quality. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 3.15 per cent from 4.96 per cent a year ago and the absolute gross NPA amount also came down to Rs 4,880.94 crore from Rs 6,622.63 crore.

Managing Director Partha Pratim Sengupta said, “Higher staff expenses on account of the new labour cost and a 65% rise in tech cost following the West Asia crisis led to the surge in expenditure.”

“The lower credit cost helped the bank book higher net profit,” he added.

Why Investors Turned Cautious

The earnings were good, but the market’s focus was on one big announcement made at the bank’s post-results conference call.

Bandhan Bank has cut its Q4 FY27 exit RoA guidance to 1.2%-1.4% from its earlier target of 1.6%-1.8%.

One of the most closely tracked profitability indicators for banks is return on assets (RoA). It’s a measure of the ability of a lender to convert its assets into profits. A lower RoA target is generally indicating the potential for continued pressure on profitability.

Management said the revised guidance takes into account several challenges, including:

More money to fund it and higher costs for deposits

Sustained pressure on lending margins

Increased investment in digital infrastructure and technology

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia

Volatility in energy prices

Uncertain monsoon conditions

The bank expects margin pressure to account for about 40 basis points of the RoA decline and higher operating expenses related to technology investments such as loan origination systems, cloud infrastructure and digital platforms to account for another 10 basis points.

NIM was stable at 6.2% in the June quarter but the bank also cautioned that high funding costs and intense competition for deposits will likely continue to pressure net interest margins.

Brokerages Split After Earnings

The guidance cut evoked various reactions from broking firms.

JPMorgan kept a ‘Neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 175, saying the lower RoA guidance was the biggest takeaway from the earnings call.

Nomura also maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 190. The June quarter profit was better than expected, aided by higher net interest income, fee income and lower credit costs, but the revised profitability outlook is a concern, it said.

Macquarie was the most cautious, rating the stock ‘Underperform’ with a target price of Rs 130 citing an uncertain recovery path, weaker margin outlook and elevated cost.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ with a target price of Rs 225. Following management’s RoA guidance cut, the broking has slashed its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 14% and 6%, respectively.

Positively, CLSA has maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating with a target price of Rs 235, calling the quarter decent despite cautious management commentary.

Jefferies also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 240, saying the quarter was aided by better loan growth, better fee income and improving microfinance asset quality, although funding costs remain a near-term challenge.

The Growth Guidance Is Unchanged

Bandhan Bank has maintained its guidance on loan growth, despite lower expectations for profitability.

Management maintains its guidance of around 14% credit growth for FY27. Growth will be largely driven by its non-emerging entrepreneurs’ businesses (non-EEB). The bank also said it would continue to increase the share of secured loans in its overall loan book.

But for now the earnings and asset quality improvement appears to be taking a back seat to the weaker profitability outlook and that is what is driving the sharp sell-off in the stock.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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