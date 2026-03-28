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Home > Business News > Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside

Bank Open Today: Banks across India are closed on Saturday, March 28, 2026, as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, a scheduled holiday under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. As per RBI guidelines, all public and private sector banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays every month.

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside (Photo Credits: Representative Image)
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside (Photo Credits: Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 28, 2026 10:38:16 IST

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Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside

Bank Open Today: Banks across India are closed on Saturday, March 28, 2026, as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, a scheduled holiday under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. As per RBI guidelines, all public and private sector banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays every month. Since March 28 is the fourth Saturday, bank branches are closed nationwide.

This is a standard holiday and is not linked to any festival or regional event.

State-Wise Impact: Same Across India

Unlike festival-related holidays that vary by state, the fourth Saturday holiday applies uniformly across all states and cities. This means bank branches are closed pan-India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other regions.

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However, customers are advised to check the RBI holiday calendar for region-specific closures on other dates, as some holidays differ depending on local festivals.

Upcoming Bank Holidays In April-

April 3: Good Friday

April 11: Second Saturday

April 14: Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti

April 25: Fourth Saturday

Digital Banking Services Remain Available

Even though physical branches are shut, online banking, mobile banking and ATM services continue to function normally. Customers can carry out transactions such as fund transfers, bill payments and balance checks without visiting a branch.

With multiple holidays falling around the last week of March, including Ram Navami in some states and the weekend break, customers may plan their banking work in advance to avoid inconvenience.

ALSO READ: Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Holiday: Are Banks, Schools & Offices Closed In India? Check State-wise Details

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Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside

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Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside

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