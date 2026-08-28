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Home > Business News > Bank Holiday Today, August 28: Are Banks Closed For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise List

Bank Holiday Today, August 28: Are Banks Closed For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise List

Raksha Bandhan 2026 is a bank holiday in several states but not nationwide. Check the complete state-wise list, affected cities, banking services available and whether banks open tomorrow.

Bank Holiday Today, August 28. Image Credit: AI
Bank Holiday Today, August 28. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 09:15 IST

If you’ve got banking work lined up today, it’s worth checking your city before you step out. Raksha Bandhan falls on August 28 this year, and while it isn’t a pan-India bank holiday, several states have shut their branches for the festival.
 

Where Banks Stay Closed?

 
Branches will be closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, along with Srinagar. Cities like Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram fall under this list as well. The Reserve Bank of India’s calendar marks the day off in these regions for Raksha Bandhan and a few overlapping regional occasions such as Pang Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti and Ayyankali Jayanti.
 
This applies across the board, not to select banks. In these states, branches of the following major lenders will stay shut today:
 
  • State Bank of India (SBI)
  • HDFC Bank
  • ICICI Bank
  • Punjab National Bank (PNB)
  • Bank of Baroda
  • Axis Bank
  • Canara Bank
  • Union Bank of India
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • IDBI Bank
 

Where Is It Business As Usual?

 
Delhi and Maharashtra are not observing a bank holiday today, so branches there will function normally. The same goes for West Bengal, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, where banking operations, including branches of all the banks listed above, continue without any disruption tied to the festival.
 

What This Means for Customers?

 
A regional bank holiday doesn’t put a stop to everything. UPI, net banking, mobile banking apps and ATMs keep working exactly as they do on any other day. What does get delayed is anything that needs a physical branch visit, cheque clearance, cash deposits, demand drafts, or paperwork that can’t be completed online. Anyone in one of the closed states with urgent branch-related work is better off planning around the holiday or getting it done a day early.
 

Good News for Tomorrow

 
Saturday, August 29, won’t bring another shutdown. Since RBI holidays only apply to the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and this one is the fifth, banks across the country will be open as usual, offering a bit of relief after a fairly holiday-packed week.
 
Given how these closures vary from one state to another, checking your bank’s official site or app before heading out today is the simplest way to avoid a wasted trip.
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Bank Holiday Today, August 28: Are Banks Closed For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise List

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Bank Holiday Today, August 28: Are Banks Closed For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise List
Bank Holiday Today, August 28: Are Banks Closed For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise List
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