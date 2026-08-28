Bank Holiday Today, August 28: Are Banks Closed For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise List

Where Banks Stay Closed?
- State Bank of India (SBI)
- HDFC Bank
- ICICI Bank
- Punjab National Bank (PNB)
- Bank of Baroda
- Axis Bank
- Canara Bank
- Union Bank of India
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- IDBI Bank
Where Is It Business As Usual?
What This Means for Customers?
Good News for Tomorrow
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.