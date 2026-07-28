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Home > Business News > Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days – Will UPI, ATMs Be Affected?

Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days – Will UPI, ATMs Be Affected?

Banks will remain closed for 14 days in August 2026 due to weekends and festivals. Check the RBI's state-wise holiday list and know if UPI, ATMs and online banking will work.

Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days — Will UPI, ATMs Be Affected?
Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days — Will UPI, ATMs Be Affected?

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 12:40 IST

Banks will remain closed for up to 14 days in August 2026 due to Independence Day, Milad-Un-Nabi, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, regional festivals and weekly holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar. While bank branches will remain shut on notified dates, customers can continue using UPI, ATMs, internet banking and mobile banking for most transactions.

Next month, when you are going to your bank, it is a good idea to check the holiday calendar in advance. The RBI’s holiday list is state-specific, meaning that banks might be closed in one city but open in another on the same day. 

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Will UPI, ATM And Online Banking Work?

Yes. Even if your bank branch is closed, most digital banking services will continue to operate as usual.

Customers can use:

  • UPI

  • Internet banking

  • Mobile banking

  • ATM services

  • IMPS

  • NEFT

  • RTGS

These services allow users to transfer money, pay bills, check account balances and withdraw cash without visiting a branch.

Which Banking Services Will Not Be Available?

Since branches remain closed on bank holidays, customers will not be able to access several in-person banking services, including:

  • Cash deposits and withdrawals at bank counters

  • Cheque submission and clearing

  • Demand draft issuance

  • Account opening

  • In-person KYC services

  • Locker operations

  • Passbook updates

If you need any of these services, plan your visit on a working day.

Bank Holidays In August 2026

RBI State-Wise Bank Holiday List For August 2026

Date Holiday Banks Closed In
August 4 (Tuesday) Ker Puja Agartala
August 8 (Saturday) Tendong Lho Rum Faat Gangtok
August 13 (Thursday) Patriot’s Day Imphal
August 15 (Saturday) Independence Day / Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) Banks across India
August 19 (Wednesday) Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Agartala
August 25 (Tuesday) Milad-Un-Nabi / First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada
August 26 (Wednesday) Id-E-Milad / Baravafat / Milad-un-Nabi / Thiruvonam Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram
August 28 (Friday) Raksha Bandhan / Pang-Lhabsol / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

(Source: RBI)

Weekend Bank Holidays

Apart from festival-related holidays, banks across the country will also remain closed on:

  • August 2 – Sunday

  • August 9 – Second Saturday

  • August 15 – Independence Day

  • August 16 – Sunday

  • August 23 – Fourth Saturday

  • August 30 – Sunday

RBI Holiday Categories Explained

The RBI classifies bank holidays into different categories.

  • Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act are the regular public holidays when bank branches remain closed.
  • RTGS holidays refer to days when Real Time Gross Settlement services are not available.
  • Banks’ Closing of Accounts is a special holiday meant for accounting and financial closing activities.

Apart from these, the RBI also notifies state-specific holidays based on local festivals and regional events.

Why Do Bank Holidays Differ Across States?

RBI has holiday calendars for different regions and cities separately. In addition to national holidays, banks are also closed during regional festivals and holidays. Therefore, the holiday list is not the same throughout the country, and customers need to check the RBI holiday calendar according to their location.

The Bottom Line

To visit a bank branch during the month of August, it is important that you must verify RBI’s state-wise holiday list before visiting the bank branch as some of these holidays are celebrated by a certain state, while others are celebrated across the country.

Although bank branches may remain closed, there are still options such as digital banking using UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs available to customers for their everyday transactions.

Also Read: What Is Smart Ration Card and Who Can Get One? Eligibility, Benefits Explained

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Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days – Will UPI, ATMs Be Affected?
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Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days – Will UPI, ATMs Be Affected?

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Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days – Will UPI, ATMs Be Affected?

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Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days – Will UPI, ATMs Be Affected?
Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days – Will UPI, ATMs Be Affected?
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