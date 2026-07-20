Bank Nifty Falls Over 700 Points Despite Strong Q1 Results; Why Are HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Shares Under Pressure?

Bank stocks had a dismal start to the week, with Bank Nifty falling over 700 points in Monday morning trade even as several lenders posted strong numbers for the June quarter. The fall was a bit steep and that appears to have led many people to conclude the market wasn’t particularly bothered by the headline numbers and was interested in getting the margins and operational details correct and then listening to what management says for future guidance. As of Monday morning, at 10.27 AM, the Nifty Bank is currently trading at 57,813.20, down by 708.20, or 1.21%.

The index closed at 58,521.40 on Friday.

How Bank Stocks Performed

Bank Share Price (Rs) Change (%) PNB 110.71 +4.67% Canara Bank 128.45 +2.75% Union Bank of India 171.77 +1.96% Bank of Baroda 251.10 +1.74% ICICI Bank 1,457.80 +0.93% State Bank of India (SBI) 1,045.00 +0.07% IDFC First Bank 80.23 -0.15% IndusInd Bank 1,022.35 -0.47% Federal Bank 346.25 -0.79% AU Small Finance Bank 1,016.40 -1.34% Yes Bank 23.25 -1.52% Kotak Mahindra Bank 379.75 -2.62% HDFC Bank 784.90 -4.23% Axis Bank 1,267.50 -4.59%

(Figures as of 10:27 am)

Among the major lenders, private sector banks were the worst performers, with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank both falling over 4%. Kotak Mahindra Bank saw a dip of 2.62% among its peers. The performance was starkly different in the case of public sector lenders. In the Bank Nifty, Punjab National Bank gained 4.67%, which also helped push up its share price considerably during trade.

Canara Bank and Union Bank of India were up 2.75% and 1.96%, respectively.

Other public sector banks such as Bank of Baroda also gained and it had a gain of 1.74%. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank managed to hold ground to a certain extent, as its stock was trading up by 0.93%. State Bank of India was almost flat with a gain of 0.07%.

HDFC Bank’s Numbers Were Good, But The Market Wanted More

HDFC Bank’s standalone net profit grew 5% year on year to Rs 19,060 crore in the April-June quarter as compared to Rs 18,155 crore in the year-ago period.

The results looked steady on paper. Interest income also grew from Rs 77,470 crore to Rs 79,363 crore a year ago. But what concerned investors was the more muted operating performance. Operating profit declined to Rs 28,169 crore versus Rs 35,734 crore a year ago.

Total income, too, dropped to Rs 92,184 crore from Rs 99,200 crore.

At the time of the earnings release, HDFC Bank MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan welcomed the appointment of a new chairman, stating it brought a sense of stability. Rajiv Kumar succeeded Atanu Chakraborty, who quit in February, as part-time chairman of the bank.

Axis Bank’s Profit Surges, But Margins Remain in Focus

Axis Bank too had a decent quarter. Its standalone net profit grew by 23 per cent to Rs 7,114 crore, while consolidated profit went up by 22.23 per cent to Rs 7,632.31 crore.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 8 per cent to Rs 14,646 crore on the back of a 19 per cent rise in advances.

Corporate lending contributed significantly to this rise, as corporate loans grew by 38 per cent against 8 per cent for retail loans. However, net interest margin (NIM) narrowed to 3.46 per cent from 3.80 per cent in the previous year, despite robust loan growth, which kept investors away from the stock. CEO & MD of Axis Bank Amitabh Chaudhry remarked that he is not going to make any bold statement regarding the NIM in the current cycle but hinted that he expects it to be at the bottom for now.

Axis Bank CEO and MD Amitabh Chaudhry said the NIM is at the bottom in the current cycle, indicating that he expects margins to improve from here, although he did not give a specific target.

PNB Steals The Show Among All The Banks

Punjab National Bank emerged as the most positive surprise, even as other banks struggled. The state-owned bank reported more than a three-time increase in standalone net profit to Rs 5,253 crore from Rs 1,675 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Interest income grew from Rs 31,964 crore to Rs 32,897 crore, while operating profit went up from Rs 7,081 crore to Rs 7,519 crore.

The bank also reported improved asset quality. Its gross NPA ratio declined to 2.78% at the end of June from 3.78% a year ago as bad loans continued to come down.

Why Bank Stocks Are Falling

What the market’s reaction shows is that quarterly earnings are about much more than profit growth. Investors are now more focused on operating profit, margins and management commentary, especially in the large private banks which have a significant weightage in the Bank Nifty.

The public sector banks received a thumbs-up from investors after their results but HDFC Bank and Axis Bank fell sharply, bringing the entire banking index into the red.

But as the earnings season rolls on, banking stocks are likely to be driven not just by the reported profits but also by what management teams say about credit growth, margins and the outlook for the rest of the financial year.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Will India Soon Have Plastic Currency? RBI Plans Pilot Rollout of Polymer Rs 10 and Rs 20 Banknotes