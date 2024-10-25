Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bank Of Baroda Net Profit Rises 23% To Rs 5,238 Crore In Sep Quarter

The bank's interest income also saw growth, climbing to ₹30,263 crore for the July-September period, compared to ₹27,862 crore in FY24.

Bank Of Baroda Net Profit Rises 23% To Rs 5,238 Crore In Sep Quarter

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced a 23% increase in net profit, reaching ₹5,238 crore for the September quarter. This compares to a net profit of ₹4,253 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total income for the quarter rose to ₹35,445 crore, up from ₹32,033 crore a year earlier, as reported in a regulatory filing. The bank’s interest income also saw growth, climbing to ₹30,263 crore for the July-September period, compared to ₹27,862 crore in FY24.

The bank’s asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreasing to 2.50% of gross advances, down from 3.32% a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs fell to 0.60%, down from 0.76% in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, the Capital Adequacy Ratio increased to 16.26%, compared to 15.30% at the end of September 2023.

MUST READ: IndusInd Bank Shares Drop 19% as Microfinance Slippages Impact Q2 Profit

Filed under

Bank of Baroda Bank of Baroda Q2 RESULTS Q2 RESULTS
Advertisement

Also Read

MP GUV And CM Mohan Yadav Honor Teachers And Support Students With Rs 324 Cr Uniform Scheme

MP GUV And CM Mohan Yadav Honor Teachers And Support Students With Rs 324 Cr...

Exclude “Most Problematic” Area From EU-India Trade Deal, says German Minister Habeck

Exclude “Most Problematic” Area From EU-India Trade Deal, says German Minister Habeck

Disengagement Begins: A New Chapter In India-China Relations—Will They Walk The Talk? | NewsX Exclusive

Disengagement Begins: A New Chapter In India-China Relations—Will They Walk The Talk? | NewsX Exclusive

UP Bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav Predicts Historic Defeat For BJP Ahead

UP Bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav Predicts Historic Defeat For BJP Ahead

Elderly Couple Attacked in Noida By Two Women Over Unleashed Dog, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Elderly Couple Attacked in Noida By Two Women Over Unleashed Dog, Video Goes Viral |...

Entertainment

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox