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Home > Business News > Bank of India presents Rs. 71 lakh accidental insurance claim to family of SRK Exports employee

Bank of India presents Rs. 71 lakh accidental insurance claim to family of SRK Exports employee

Bank of India presents Rs. 71 lakh accidental insurance claim to family of SRK Exports employee

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 16:25 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 4: Bank of India has presented an accidental insurance claim of Rs. 71 lakh to the family of a deceased employee of SRK Exports under the Group Personal Accident Insurance cover available through its Salary Account Scheme.

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The claim settlement is expected to provide crucial financial support to the bereaved family during a difficult period. The insurance cover is offered as a complimentary benefit to eligible employees under Bank of India’s corporate salary account programme. SRK Exports has a special tie up with Bank of India, under which the claim was provided.

As part of its Salary Account Scheme, Bank of India offers complimentary Group Personal Accident Insurance cover of up to Rs. 2 crore to central and state government employees. Under similar arrangements with private sector organisations, eligible employees maintaining salary accounts with the bank are covered for accidental insurance of up to Rs. 1 crore.

The insurance claim cheque was handed over to the deceased employee’s family by Govindbhai Dholakia, Chairman of SRK Exports Pvt. Ltd., on Saturday. Ajay Tripathi, General Manager, FGMO Ahmedabad, Bank of India, and Rajesh Kumar, Zonal Manager, Surat Zone, Bank of India, were also present on the occasion

Bank of India presents Rs. 71 lakh accidental insurance claim to family of SRK Exports employee

Expressing his condolences, Ajay Tripathi said, “No financial assistance can ever compensate for the loss of a loved one. However, we hope this support will provide the family with a sense of security and financial stability during this difficult time.”

Rajesh Kumar said that during the last financial year, Bank of India had settled Group Personal Accident Insurance claims amounting to Rs. 1.42 crore for employees of SRK Exports. He further said that the bank’s Salary Account Scheme is among the most comprehensive and customer-centric offerings in the banking sector and continues to receive encouraging response from leading corporate organisations that maintain salary accounts with it.

Appreciating the bank’s prompt, transparent and efficient service, Govindbhai Dholakia said,

“Our employees are an integral part of the SRK family. Bank of India processed the insurance claim swiftly, ensuring that the bereaved family received timely financial assistance. We sincerely appreciate its proactive and customer-centric approach in extending this support.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Bank of India presents Rs. 71 lakh accidental insurance claim to family of SRK Exports employee
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Bank of India presents Rs. 71 lakh accidental insurance claim to family of SRK Exports employee
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