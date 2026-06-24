Bank of India Wins Big Against Nirav Modi in UK Court: What Happened in the Case?

The Bank of India has won a major legal battle in the UK, as the London High Court ordered fugitive businessman Nirav Modi to pay more than $10.7 million (over Rs 100 crore) in a loan recovery case. The ruling relates to a personal guarantee that Modi signed for a loan taken by one of his Dubai-based companies over a decade ago.

The direction is a landmark move by the public sector lender in its attempt to recover dues from the UK-based businessman who has been remanded there since 2019 and is in the process of being extradited to India following an investigation into his role in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. That is, in addition to the criminal proceedings against Modi, which remain pending.

Nirav Modi loses in the London court: What happened?

The problem arises from a loan that the Bank of India gave to Nirav Modi’s company, Firestar Diamond FZE, incorporated in Dubai, in 2012. In August 2013, Modi had given his personal guarantee to pay the outstanding amount in case the firm defaults.

It was after the PNB scam surfaced in 2018 that the Bank of India recalled the loan and sent reminders to Modi and Firestar Diamond FZE to repay the amount. Later, the bank moved the High Court in London to recover the dues after the demands went unmet.

Justice Simon Tinkler found the guarantee to be still legally binding and ordered Modi to pay the remaining amount personally. “Mr Modi is liable under the personal guarantee to the bank for the principal amount due of $4.1 million. The interest calculated on the basis set out by the bank is to be added. Mr Modi has not provided any defence to explain why the bank was not entitled to that sum,” said Tinkler.

How much can the Bank of India recover?

The court held that the Bank of India is entitled to recover the principal outstanding amount of nearly $4.1 million along with accumulated interest. Together, this brings the total to over $10.7 million or a little over Rs 100 crore.

In March 2024, the court granted summary judgement in favour of the bank for the principal amount. The latest ruling clears all the outstanding issues, including the interest the bank has to pay.

Why did Nirav Modi lose the case?

During the proceedings, Modi said the personal guarantee was not enforceable. He also contended that a material adverse change did not justify the bank recalling the loan and said that the repayment notices from the Bank of India were invalid. But the London High Court rejected all three of these arguments.

However, Justice Simon Tinkler rejected these arguments and held that Bank of India was entitled to recover the outstanding amount.

Justice Tinkler said the evidence indicated that the bank had correctly served its notices of repayment. One of the notices had even been served on HMP Thameside prison in London, where Modi is currently incarcerated. The verdict also observed that Modi himself had earlier shared a copy of the 2018 demand notice with his lawyers.

Court links Firestar’s troubles to the PNB fraud

The judgement also considered the effect of the alleged PNB fraud on the Firestar Group’s finances. “From mid-February 2018, it was reasonable to infer that the borrower and every company in the Firestar Group was likely to be materially and negatively affected” by the alleged PNB fraud, and “the value of the guarantees provided by Mr Modi was very likely substantially impaired,” the judge said.

The court also referred to an email sent by Modi to Bank of India on February 17, 2018, in which he acknowledged the group’s financial distress. “A media frenzy has led to immediate search and seizure of operations, which has in turn resulted in Firestar International Pvt Ltd and Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd effectively ceasing to be going concerns. This has thereby jeopardised our ability to discharge the dues of the group to the banks,” he wrote.

What happens next?

The ruling strengthens the Bank of India’s claim to recover the outstanding dues on the personal guarantee signed by Nirav Modi. Though the civil recovery proceedings are separate from the criminal trial against the alleged PNB fraudster, this verdict is one more setback for the fugitive businessman in the legal sphere.

Modi was arrested in London in March 2019 over the PNB scam and has been under custody in the UK since. In a move earlier this year, the UK High Court refused to allow him to restart extradition proceedings, allowing him to be sent back to India when the legal process is complete.

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