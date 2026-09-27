Bank Strike Tomorrow: Which Services Will Remain Available For Customers?

Bank Strike September 28-30: Bank customers may face some inconvenience this week as bank unions have called a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to September 30. With branches expected to remain shut in many places, customers may wonder how they will manage everyday transactions and other banking needs during the strike. The good news is that not every banking service will stop. Most digital and self-service facilities are expected to continue working, allowing customers to carry out several routine transactions without visiting a branch.

When Will The Bank Strike Take Place?

The strike has been called for September 28, 29 and 30. Public sector banks and some other banking institutions are expected to be affected, while services at private banks may continue depending on their individual arrangements. Customers who need to visit a branch for urgent work may want to complete it before the strike begins.

UPI, Mobile Banking And Net Banking

Digital banking services are expected to remain available during the strike. Customers can continue using UPI, mobile banking and internet banking for payments, fund transfers, bill payments and other routine transactions. These services can be particularly useful for customers who do not need to visit a physical branch.

ATMs To Continue Working

ATMs are also expected to remain operational, although availability of cash may depend on factors such as replenishment and local demand. Customers can use ATMs for cash withdrawals and other available services during the strike period.

Which Services Could Be Affected?

Banking work that requires a physical branch visit could face disruption. This may include cash deposits or withdrawals at counters, cheque-related work, demand drafts, locker services and other branch-based services. Customers with urgent branch-related work should therefore plan ahead and check their bank’s latest advisory before visiting a branch. With the strike coinciding with the end of September, customers with time-sensitive banking requirements should make arrangements in advance.

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