Why Has StanChart Closed 20 India Branches? What It Means For Customers And Wealth Push

Standard Chartered has reduced its branch network in India over the past year, but the move does not signal an exit from the country. Instead, the British lender is reshaping its business to focus more on wealth management and affluent banking, according to a Business Standard report and people familiar with the matter. The bank has brought down its branch count from around 100 to 80 by merging nearby branches and closing some standalone locations.

Even after the consolidation, Standard Chartered continues to operate the largest branch network among foreign banks in India that function through the branch model rather than a wholly owned subsidiary structure.

Why did Standard Chartered reduce its branch network?

According to the Business Standard report, branch rationalisation is part of a broader strategy to strengthen advisory-led businesses such as wealth management, rather than to expand traditional retail banking.

People familiar with the development said the bank has merged branches located close to each other while exiting select standalone branches. However, it has not surrendered the corresponding Reserve Bank of India (RBI) licences.

“Even if the branches were closed, we are relooking at the licenses, whether they can be redeployed,” as per an official cited by newspaper.

Retaining these licences gives the lender the flexibility to reopen or relocate branches in the future if business requirements change.

What is Standard Chartered’s new India strategy?

Responding to Business Standard, Standard Chartered said the branch consolidation aligns with its long-term strategy to deepen relationships with affluent and wealth-management customers.

“The bank is consolidating and sharpening its focus on the wealth and affluent segment in India, moving from single-product relationships to multi-product relationships, in line with the evolving landscape and client needs,” Standard Chartered said.

The lender said it plans to increase its network of priority banking centres within existing branches to around 30 by the end of 2026, up from 20 currently.

It also plans to invest in larger-format wealth centres, enhance its digital capability and hire additional relationship managers to strengthen its personalised banking services.

Recent business reshuffle

The branch consolidation comes after several changes to Standard Chartered’s retail business in India.

In October 2024, the bank sold its personal loan portfolio to Kotak Mahindra Bank in a transaction involving around Rs 4,100 crore of standard assets.

Earlier this year, it also agreed to transfer around 450,000 credit cards to Federal Bank while retaining roughly 150,000-250,000 cards linked to customers who use multiple banking products. The bank expects to complete the transaction over the coming months.

Foreign banks are taking different routes in India

Several global lenders have scaled back parts of their consumer banking operations in India recently amid intense competition from domestic banks.

However, not every foreign bank is following the same path. While some have reduced their retail footprint, others continue to expand selectively by targeting affluent customers and wealth management opportunities.

For Standard Chartered, the latest branch consolidation appears to be less about reducing its presence in India and more about reallocating resources to higher-value banking relationships and advisory-led services.

Also Read: Can You Withdraw PF After Leaving Job Within One Year? Here’s What EPFO Rules Say