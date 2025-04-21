Banking On Glory: Nifty Bank Smashes 55,000 As HDFC, ICICI Lead the Charge

Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
Tariffs may be making headlines worldwide, but Indian banks are busy making history. On Monday, the Nifty Bank index smashed through the 55,000 mark for the first time ever—like it was late to a party it’s also hosting. Powered by blockbuster Q4 results from private sector heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, the index soared to a record high, leaving even seasoned analysts scrambling for new superlatives. While global markets wrestle with trade tremors, India’s banking brigade is cashing in on strong fundamentals, robust liquidity, and rate-cut tailwinds—proving once again that when it comes to momentum, they’re writing their own script.

Private Bank ThrowS a Profit Party

HDFC Bank rose nearly 2% on Monday, reaching a 52-week high of ₹1,950.70, while ICICI Bank gained 1% to hit a record ₹1,436.00. The strong Q4 results from both banks pushed the Nifty Bank index to an all-time high, prompting brokerages to adopt a bullish outlook. Nomura reaffirmed its positive stance on financial stocks, citing their low earnings risk and attractive valuations. The RBI has already cut policy rates by 50 basis points in 2025, with expectations of another 100 basis points by year-end, signaling a continued easing cycle aimed at supporting growth and keeping inflation in check.

Liquidity: The Secret Sauce

Fueling this rally is a liquidity cocktail shaken (not stirred) by the RBI—think OMO purchases, repo operations, and a few FX swap spritzers. Risk weights for NBFCs and MFIs have also been lightened, boosting credit confidence.

Nomura predicts this liquidity joyride has room to run, backing stronger deposit and credit growth—even as net interest margins (NIMs) feel the squeeze and credit costs edge up. The good news? Asset quality looks stable, and banks are in the mood to lend.

Technical Charts Say, “Up We Go!”

Technically, Bank Nifty just delivered a bullish breakout. After rallying 6% last week, the index formed a strong green candle on the weekly charts, signaling solid upward momentum. According to Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking, Bank Nifty now targets the 55,000–57,000 range. He noted that the nine-month consolidation has created a sturdy base, and any dip toward the 51,900–53,400 zone could attract strong buying interest, making short-term pullbacks look more like buying opportunities than setbacks.

Foreign Investors Join the Party

Dr. VK Vijayakumar of Geojit says FIIs are now vibing with Indian consumption plays—banks, autos, real estate. IT? Not so much, thanks to gloomy U.S. growth signals.

