LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List

Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List

Bank holidays this week: Check the RBI's city-wise bank holiday list for July 14-19, 2026. Find out where banks will remain closed and which services stay available.

Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List
Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 18:00 IST

If you are planning a trip to the bank this week, check the holiday calendar first. Banks in India will not be closed for four consecutive days. Instead, branches in various states will be closed on different days between July 14 and July 19, 2026, depending on local festivals and regional observances. And the bonus of it all, Sunday (July 19), will be a national bank holiday.

These holidays have already been notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its official holiday list. A few of these are state-specific, so customers should check to see if their local branch is impacted before heading out.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Are Banks Closed This Week?

The holidays fall on account of regional festivals and commemorative events observed in different parts of the country. Public and private sector banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others will adhere to the RBI’s holiday schedule.

Here’s a look at the bank holidays coming up:

July 16 (Thursday): Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra)/ Harela

Banks will remain closed in:

Bhubaneswar
Dehradun
Imphal

July 17 (Friday): Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh

Banks will remain closed in:

Shillong

July 18 (Saturday): Drukpa Tshe-zi

Banks will remain closed in:

Gangtok

July 19 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday

Banks will remain closed across India.

Will All Banks Remain Closed For Four Days?

No. The four holidays do not apply across the country simultaneously.

For most customers, banks will function normally unless they are located in one of the cities where a regional holiday has been declared. Only July 19, being a Sunday, is a nationwide bank holiday.

Full RBI Bank Holiday List For July 2026

According to the RBI calendar, the remaining state-specific bank holidays in July are:

Date Occasion Cities where banks remain closed
July 6 MHIP Day Aizawl
July 9 Beh Deinkhlam Shillong
July 16 Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal
July 17 Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh Shillong
July 18 Drukpa Tshe-zi Gangtok
July 22 Kharchi Puja Agartala

What About Saturdays And Sundays?

As per the RBI, all the scheduled and non-scheduled banks are closed on every Sunday, second Saturday, and fourth Saturday.

For July 2026, the nationwide weekend holidays are:

July 5 (Sunday)
July 11 (Second Saturday)
July 12 (Sunday)
July 19 (Sunday)
July 25 (Fourth Saturday)
July 26 (Sunday)

Can You Still Use Banking Services During Holidays?

Yes. Even if bank branches shut down, most digital banking services continue to operate.

Customers can still use most banking services digitally, without interruption, even when bank branches are closed.

They can transfer money by UPI, NEFT and RTGS; avail internet and mobile banking; withdraw cash at ATMs; pay by debit and credit cards; check balance in account; download account statement; pay utility bills; or recharge mobile and other services online.

Customers are advised, however, that digital banking services may be unavailable from time to time for planned maintenance. When banks are going to do maintenance, they usually give their customers a heads-up.

However, branch-based services like cash deposit at the counter, cheque processing, demand draft issuance, locker operations and document verification will not be available on bank holidays. Furthermore, customers should remember that online banking services can go down due to scheduled maintenance, but banks generally give prior notice to customers.

What This Week’s Bank Holidays Mean for You

If you have an important banking task planned this week, it’s better to check whether your city is observing a regional holiday. While digital banking services will continue without interruption, branch services may not be available on the notified dates. If you check the RBI holiday list beforehand, you can avoid an unnecessary trip to the bank.

Also Read: Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List
Tags: bankbank holidaysBANKING

RELATED News

Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches

’70–80% of Medical Issues Don’t Need Hospitalization’ — Ashish Srivastava’s Visionary Day-Care Model

Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here’s What It Means

Will Flight Tickets Finally Get Cheaper? Here’s Why Supreme Court Stepped In

What Is EPFO’s VISHWAS 2026 Scheme? Know Eligibility, Benefits and How the One-Time Settlement Works

LATEST NEWS

Ashleigh Gardner’s Estranged Wife Monica Wright Accuses Australia Vice-Captain of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll

Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List

Watch: How a Russian Machine Gun Meant For Helicopter Goes Rogue On The Ground

India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch

Did E20 Fuel Really Cut Sourav Joshi’s SUV Mileage? Here’s What Mercedes-Benz Said

India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars

Adhiraj Broghar Celebrates Bhoomi Pujan of The Crown Amid Dholera’s Expanding Growth

Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold New Colour Revealed: Here’s What Latest Leak Shows

Ananya Panday Joins Pitbull’s Record-Breaking London Concert After Wimbledon; ‘We Made History’

Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List
Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List
Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List
Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List

QUICK LINKS