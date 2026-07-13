Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List

If you are planning a trip to the bank this week, check the holiday calendar first. Banks in India will not be closed for four consecutive days. Instead, branches in various states will be closed on different days between July 14 and July 19, 2026, depending on local festivals and regional observances. And the bonus of it all, Sunday (July 19), will be a national bank holiday.

These holidays have already been notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its official holiday list. A few of these are state-specific, so customers should check to see if their local branch is impacted before heading out.

Why Are Banks Closed This Week?

The holidays fall on account of regional festivals and commemorative events observed in different parts of the country. Public and private sector banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others will adhere to the RBI’s holiday schedule.

Here’s a look at the bank holidays coming up:

July 16 (Thursday): Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra)/ Harela

Banks will remain closed in:

Bhubaneswar

Dehradun

Imphal

July 17 (Friday): Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh

Banks will remain closed in:

Shillong

July 18 (Saturday): Drukpa Tshe-zi

Banks will remain closed in:

Gangtok

July 19 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday

Banks will remain closed across India.

Will All Banks Remain Closed For Four Days?

No. The four holidays do not apply across the country simultaneously.

For most customers, banks will function normally unless they are located in one of the cities where a regional holiday has been declared. Only July 19, being a Sunday, is a nationwide bank holiday.

Full RBI Bank Holiday List For July 2026

According to the RBI calendar, the remaining state-specific bank holidays in July are:

Date Occasion Cities where banks remain closed July 6 MHIP Day Aizawl July 9 Beh Deinkhlam Shillong July 16 Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal July 17 Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh Shillong July 18 Drukpa Tshe-zi Gangtok July 22 Kharchi Puja Agartala

What About Saturdays And Sundays?

As per the RBI, all the scheduled and non-scheduled banks are closed on every Sunday, second Saturday, and fourth Saturday.

For July 2026, the nationwide weekend holidays are:

July 5 (Sunday)

July 11 (Second Saturday)

July 12 (Sunday)

July 19 (Sunday)

July 25 (Fourth Saturday)

July 26 (Sunday)

Can You Still Use Banking Services During Holidays?

Yes. Even if bank branches shut down, most digital banking services continue to operate.

Customers can still use most banking services digitally, without interruption, even when bank branches are closed.

They can transfer money by UPI, NEFT and RTGS; avail internet and mobile banking; withdraw cash at ATMs; pay by debit and credit cards; check balance in account; download account statement; pay utility bills; or recharge mobile and other services online.

Customers are advised, however, that digital banking services may be unavailable from time to time for planned maintenance. When banks are going to do maintenance, they usually give their customers a heads-up.

However, branch-based services like cash deposit at the counter, cheque processing, demand draft issuance, locker operations and document verification will not be available on bank holidays. Furthermore, customers should remember that online banking services can go down due to scheduled maintenance, but banks generally give prior notice to customers.

What This Week’s Bank Holidays Mean for You

If you have an important banking task planned this week, it’s better to check whether your city is observing a regional holiday. While digital banking services will continue without interruption, branch services may not be available on the notified dates. If you check the RBI holiday list beforehand, you can avoid an unnecessary trip to the bank.

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