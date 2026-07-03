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Home > Business News > Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days in July 2026? Check the State-Wise Holiday Calendar

Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days in July 2026? Check the State-Wise Holiday Calendar

Bank Holidays July 2026: Check the complete RBI bank holiday list for July, including state-wise holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and dates when bank branches will remain closed.

Bank Holidays in July 2026: Will Banks Stay Closed for 12 Days? Check State-Wise Holiday List
Bank Holidays in July 2026: Will Banks Stay Closed for 12 Days? Check State-Wise Holiday List

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 15:01 IST

July Bank Holiday List: Before you visit your bank this month, it’s wise to look up the dates of bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of bank holidays for July 2026 to avoid any inconvenience. For a total of 12 days, including weekends and local holidays in various states, banks around the country will close.

Different parts of India do not observe all holidays. Customers should be aware of the holidays that apply to banks in their state to avoid any unnecessary trips to the bank. The holidays list includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, regional festivals and commemorative days celebrated in various states.

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Why Do Banks Have a 12-Day Holiday?

The banks will remain closed for 12 holidays in all. Six are national weekend closures; the other six are regional holidays, which only apply in certain states. These regional holidays differ from state to state, so most customers will not have all 12 holidays that affect their local bank branch.

State-wise Bank Holidays in July 2026

Some states will observe the following dates as bank holidays except for the regular weekend holidays:

Date State/City Reason for Bank Holiday
July 6 (Monday) Aizawl, Mizoram MHIP Day
July 9 (Thursday) Shillong, Meghalaya Beh Deinkhlam festival
July 16 (Thursday) Bhubaneswar, Odisha Ratha Yatra (Rathajatra)
July 17 (Friday) Imphal, Manipur Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh
July 18 (Saturday) Gangtok, Sikkim Drukpa Tshe-zi
July 22 (Wednesday) Agartala, Tripura and Shillong, Meghalaya Kharchi Puja

Nationwide Weekend Bank Closure

Bank branches across India will remain closed on the following dates:

Sundays: July 5, 12, 19, and 26
Second Saturday: July 11 
Fourth Saturday: July 25th

The closures will affect all the scheduled banks in the country and private-sector banks.

Will Online Banking Be Available During Bank Holidays?

Yes. Digital banking facilities will not be interrupted despite the shutdown of branches.

Internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI platforms and ATMs will allow customers to perform regular transactions such as fund transfer, bill payments, cash withdrawal and balance enquiries.

However, bank holidays will not offer services such as cash deposits over the counter, cheque clearance, passbook updates, demand drafts, and opening new accounts that require a physical visit to the branch.

Why Should Customers Plan Their Bank Work In Advance?

If you have any important work related to the branch this month, then it is better to verify the RBI holiday calendar or confirm with your nearest bank branch before you visit. Holidays are state-specific and not common to all. They can also vary with local festivals and administrative notifications. Plan in advance to avoid delays and inconveniences.

Also Read: Withdrew Your EPF Early? Here’s The Right Way To Report It In Your ITR Filing And Avoid Tax Mistakes

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Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days in July 2026? Check the State-Wise Holiday Calendar
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Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days in July 2026? Check the State-Wise Holiday Calendar

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Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days in July 2026? Check the State-Wise Holiday Calendar
Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days in July 2026? Check the State-Wise Holiday Calendar
Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days in July 2026? Check the State-Wise Holiday Calendar
Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days in July 2026? Check the State-Wise Holiday Calendar

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