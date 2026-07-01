“Be job creators, not job seekers” — Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s advice to youth at Parbhani

Common Incubation Centre inaugurated at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth; confidence that food processing will transform the face of Marathwada

Parbhani, (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: “Young people should become job creators rather than job seekers — that is, entrepreneurs; and the food processing industry is the real path to sustainable development for a region like Marathwada,” said Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Common Incubation Centre (Jaggery, Sugarcane Juice & Spices Processing Unit) set up at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth (VNMKV), Parbhani, under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries’ (MOFPI) Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

In a region like Marathwada — and particularly at an agricultural university — there had been no precedent of a Union Minister visiting in person to take such a substantial step in the food processing sector. For the first time in the university’s history, a Union Minister himself came and dedicated the centre to the nation, making it a special highlight of the programme.

“Union Minister Chirag Paswan inaugurates the Common Incubation Centre at VNMKV, Parbhani, under MOFPI–PMFME ODOP; Guardian Minister Meghana Bordikar-Sakore also seen.”

What the centre offers

Established for processing jaggery and a range of beverages from sugarcane, along with turmeric, chilli and other spices, the centre will provide students, farmers, self-help groups, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and budding entrepreneurs with access to modern technology, training, product development and quality-testing facilities under one roof. With raw farm produce being processed locally, value will be added, farmers will fetch better prices, and the wastage of foodgrains will be curbed, the Minister said.

Such incubation centres are being set up across the country, he noted, and the core aim of the PMFME scheme is to add value to local farm produce, strengthen micro food enterprises, and create new ventures and employment opportunities for youth and women. He also emphasised that by strengthening the “Farm to Fork” chain, these centres will play an important role in advancing the goal of doubling farmers’ incomes.

On Marathwada’s drought

Speaking on the issue of drought in Marathwada and the low incomes of farmers, the Minister assured that the Central and State governments have, from time to time, taken the necessary steps to help farmers, and that appropriate assistance will continue to be provided to those in need. He expressed the hope that, through the processing industry, Marathwada would stand not merely as a “region of relief” but as a “region of opportunity.”

Guardian Minister Meghana Bordikar-Sakore’s address

On the occasion, Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Guardian Minister of Parbhani District, Meghana Bordikar-Sakore, expressed confidence that the coordinated work of the State and Central governments in the field of value addition and processing would transform the face of Marathwada. The establishment of such a centre in a district like Parbhani, she said, is a major opportunity for farmers and youth, and local women’s self-help groups and micro-entrepreneurs would benefit directly from it. She added that the processing industry can be an effective vehicle for the economic empowerment of women, and assured that the State government is committed to delivering the benefits of central schemes to the last person in the chain.

CASMB’s role and the initiative of Marathwada’s sons

Much of the credit for shaping this initiative goes to the Chamber for Advancement of Small and Medium Businesses (CASMB). Founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and headquartered at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, CASMB has grown into a national-level chamber dedicated to empowering MSME entrepreneurs and helping them reach the next level of success. Aligned with the vision of an “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” it works to turn business ideas and new concepts into viable, profitable ventures — with a stated commitment to first- and second-generation entrepreneurs, young people, women and start-ups.

The chamber’s support runs through a set of focused initiatives — Startup Buddy mentorship, Technology Transfer, a Weekly Knowledge Forum, Finance Facilitation, and MoUs with industry and institutions — that together help small enterprises build capability, adopt new technology and reach markets. CASMB places special emphasis on the agri sector, viewing value addition and food processing as a direct route to doubling farmers’ incomes and to bringing the culture of entrepreneurship to students and rural youth at an early stage. It is precisely this approach — connecting MSMEs, agriculture, academia and government — that has now taken concrete shape in the Parbhani Common Incubation Centre.

Notably, behind this achievement stand two “Agricos” deeply rooted in the soil of Marathwada — CASMB Chairman Dr. Prabodh Halde and Secretary General Dr. Umesh Kamble. As true sons of Marathwada, bound to this land by ties of belonging, the two took the initiative to repay their debt to the soil that shaped them — and that is why this became possible. On the occasion, Dr. Umesh Kamble met Union Minister Paswan and gave a full assurance of training, technology transfer and industrial cooperation for the development of Marathwada, pledging that CASMB would extend continuous support to carry modern food processing technology to local farmers and entrepreneurs, and to mentor the region’s emerging food-processing units.

The university’s role and other dignitaries

VNMKV Vice-Chancellor Dr. Indra Mani, along with the university, played a key role in establishing the centre. Serving as a bridge between research and industry, the university expects the centre to be useful in giving students hands-on experience and training in the processing sector. Member of Parliament Sanjay Jadhav, along with several public representatives, officials and dignitaries, was present at the event.

The new language of tomorrow’s Marathwada

Value addition, processing and entrepreneurship are not just words but the new language of tomorrow’s Marathwada. That the farmer’s toil should be valued, that young hands should find work, and that this region should march firmly towards self-reliance — this is being seen as the first decisive step in that direction. Through the coordination of the Central and State governments, the cooperation of organisations like CASMB, and the initiative of Marathwada’s sons, the programme expressed confidence that a revolutionary change will come to this region in the years ahead.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.