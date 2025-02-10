Home
Bengaluru-Based Startup Topmate Promises 10-Minute Human Delivery, Declares It’s Over for Blinkit and Zepto

Need expert advice faster than your groceries? Bengaluru-based startup Topmate is redefining quick commerce—delivering human expertise in just 10 minutes.

Bengaluru-based startup Topmate is redefining quick commerce—delivering human expertise in just 10 minutes.


In a move that takes quick commerce to the next level, Bengaluru-based startup Topmate has unveiled a unique concept—delivering human expertise in just 10 minutes. Following in the footsteps of quick-commerce giants like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, Topmate is pioneering a model that replaces groceries and daily essentials with human interactions.

A New Era of Instant Expertise

Introducing the company’s innovative approach, Topmate’s Marketing Lead, Nimisha Chanda, explained that while the business model mirrors that of established quick-commerce platforms, the key difference is the product being delivered—human knowledge and expertise.

“It’s OVER for Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart. Because we’re not just delivering groceries in 10 minutes—we’re delivering humans,” Chanda announced in a post on X.

The company’s service allows customers to connect with industry experts between 6 PM and 10 PM daily, promising immediate assistance on topics ranging from career advice to personal growth.

Topmate To Provide Instant Guidance 

Chanda further elaborated on the platform’s capabilities, emphasizing how Topmate aims to simplify the process of accessing expert advice.

“Humans at Topmate can: answer every question you throw at them, help you land your dream job, and be your ultimate growth partners,” she stated.

The concept seeks to eliminate the frustration of endless Google searches and unreliable information sources by providing instant access to professionals who have firsthand experience in their respective fields.

“No more guesswork. No more endless Google searches. Just instant access to experts who’ve been there, done that. With ‘Guidance in 10 Minutes’ by Topmate,” she added.

Topmate Pricing and Consultation Duration Remain Unclear

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the launch, Chanda did not disclose specific details regarding pricing or the duration of expert consultations. This leaves prospective users curious about the affordability and scope of the service.

The announcement sparked discussions across social media, with users reacting to the unconventional idea of “human delivery.”

“It seems like someone is right across the table to talk! Interesting thought,” commented one user.

Another expressed skepticism about the service’s potential success, remarking, “Interesting. However, when it comes to opinions, people first look for free ones—unlike products.”

Will It Disrupt the Quick-Commerce Space?

While it remains to be seen whether Topmate can redefine the quick-commerce landscape and pose a challenge to Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, the startup has certainly captured attention with its witty and unconventional approach. For now, all eyes are on how this novel service unfolds in the competitive digital marketplace.

