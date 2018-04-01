Asked about the alleged Rs 64 crore loan given to Nupower by Supreme Energy which is 99.99 % owned by him, Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot initially claimed Videocon does not have any such entity. Later, he conceded that the Group may have invested a few lakh in some company. Commenting on Chanda Kochhar involvement, Dhoot said that Chanda was one of the 12 members on the committee.

Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot has ended his long kept silence over the Videocon-ICICI Bank case and termed all the media reports baseless. In an interview to a Marathi channel, Venugopal Dhoot also denied any possible dealings with ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband, Deepak Kochhar. He also said that all the recent reports involving him, including the loan of Rs 64 crore to Nupower Renewable through one of his companies that later resulted in Deepak Kochhar becoming the sole boss of the company are unsubstantiated.

The following allegations and alleged involvement have resulted in a little tough time for Chanda Kochhar as the reports lead to a possible conflict of interest and quid pro quo against ICICI Bank MD and CEO. Clearing his stand over the matter, Videocon Group chairman said that he has not done anything wrong as their transaction was very clear. He said, “Our transaction is very clear and I have not done anything wrong, and will not do anything wrong.” He further denied the reports suggesting his involvement with Deepak Kochhar by claiming, “We have not invested any money in any company floated by Deepak Kochhar”.

During the interview, he also stated that he had invested only Rs 2.5 lakh with Deepak Kochhar which he later pulled out. Dhoot also said, “Now there is no relation between me and Deepak Kochhar.” Further commenting on the matter, the Videocon group chairman said that Deepak Kochhar had sought some investment in Nupower Renewable, over a decade ago. Dhoot told the channel that since Kochhar was seeking only Rs 2.5 lakh and was an ‘old acquaintance, he agreed. Dhoot further added that at the time he had no idea if Chanda Kochhar was associated with the bank as at that time the bank was headed by KV Kamath.

According to a report by PTI, Venugopal Dhoot decided to exit Kochhar’s investment after ‘Videocon discovered oil reserves which were not aligned with the business of Nupower and returned his 50% stake to Deepak Kochhar.’ Talking to the TV channel, Venugopal Dhoot said that his friend, Sharad Upasani who is an IAS officer and had served as a chief secretary of Maharashtra in the past, had told him about Deepak. He added that after the return of stakes he had no contact with either Chanda or Deepak Kochhar.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank-Videocon Group case: CBI initiates probe against CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot

Commenting on Chanda Kochhar involvement, Dhoot said that Chanda was one of the 12 members on the committee. He added that the chairman, VK Kamath used to have lunches with him. He said, “Personal ties between two people not always result in criminal acts.” Commenting on the loan he said that Videocon Group owes Rs 40,000 crores which have slipped into NPA. He also hinted that he is pushing banks for fresh loans so that the group can get itself out of the tough times.

ALSO READ: It was a misunderstanding! ICICI Bank issues clarification over Rs 58.90 cr penalty slapped by RBI

ALSO READ: RBI slaps Rs 58.90 cr penalty on ICICI Bank for non-compliance with directions

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App