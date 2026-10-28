Beyond the Clear Coat: Avery Dennison Fuses Molecular Armor with Living Color in Next-Gen PPF Breakthrough

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 28: Avery Dennison has refreshed its automotive aftermarket graphics portfolio with a comprehensive new range of paint protection film (PPF) solutions, alongside an interior surface protection kit. The launch, timed just ahead of the festive season, brings India-specific warranty tiers and the industry’s first colour PPF offering with a 12-year protection warranty to market.

At the centre of the launch is the new Spectrix range of colour PPF, designed for car enthusiasts who want to protect their vehicles while expressing individuality through colour.

Spectrix combines a self-healing topcoat, advanced scratch resistance, and superior anti-staining properties with an industry-first 12-year protection warranty and a 4-year warranty against colour fastness, addressing a long-standing gap for customers who previously had to choose between protection and personalisation.

Alongside Spectrix , Avery Dennison has restructured its core PPF lineup into four tiers built for the realities of car ownership in India, where duration of ownership varies widely. The Xtreme Series leads the range with up to 12 years of warranty coverage and RAPID EDGE Technology, offering full-strength protection for owners planning to keep their vehicles long-term. The Xtreme Plus Series follows with up to 10 years of warranty, an ideal technology for durable, high-performance coverage. For car owners seeking dependable mid-term protection, the Enduro Plus Series offers up to 6 years of warranty. For car owners seeking, the Enduro Lite Series provides up to 3 years of warranty, giving owners who plan to hold their vehicles for a shorter duration complete peace of mind without overinvesting in film they may not need for the long haul.

The second major addition to the portfolio is the Car Interior Surface Protection Kit, developed in partnership with Inpano. As more vehicles, particularly new-generation electric vehicles, feature extensive piano black and high-gloss interior trims, these surfaces have become increasingly vulnerable to fingerprints, micro-scratches, and everyday wear. The kit is a precision-cut, clear thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) film that is digitally engineered and laser-cut to match the exact interior layout of a vehicle, covering high-touch zones such as piano black trims, infotainment screens, door switches, and decorative accents. Like Avery Dennison’s exterior films, the kit features self-healing properties, is virtually invisible once applied, and can be removed cleanly without residue or damage to surfaces beneath.

Rajkumar Sharma, Country Manager, Graphics Solutions, said, “Our ability to introduce such finely tuned solutions stems from a unique convergence: over nine decades of global material science expertise combined with more than three decades of deep operational understanding in India. This rich heritage allows us to engineer products that address the exact environmental challenges of our roads, encouraging wider adoption of premium-grade surface protection. The validation of this approach was evident during our showcase at the Autostyle World Expo.

Whether engaging with end-users and detailers at our stall or connecting with B2B trade partners who commended our high-energy presence as the Drift Arena sponsor, the market appetite for scientifically validated, dependable protection has never been clearer.”

Mitendra Sahu, Product Manager – South Asia, Graphics Solutions, added, “What makes this range stand out is how deliberately it has been built for the Indian market. With warranties spanning from 12 years down to 3 years, we have a solution for every type of car owner, whether someone wants decades of protection or a lighter-term option. Combined with Spectrix colour PPF and our new interior surface protection kit, we now offer a genuinely complete answer for exterior protection, colour customisation, and interior care, all under one portfolio.”

The new PPF range and interior surface protection kit are now available through Avery Dennison’s network of authorised installers and distributors across India. The Car Interior Surface Protection Kit must be installed by an Avery Dennison Authorized Installer or at an Authorized Avery Dennison Store to remain eligible for future quality claims.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company. We are Making Possible products and solutions that help advance the industries we serve, providing branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers. We are a leader in graphics innovation, dedicated to transforming brand visions into compelling realities. With high-performance, pressure-sensitive materials and pioneering technologies like Easy Apply Technology and Supreme Wrapping Films, we empower businesses to create impactful, eye-catching vehicle and architectural graphics. Our commitment to creativity and precision ensures every idea becomes a powerful visual statement. — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries.

Our reported sales in 2025 were $8.9 billion. Learn more at www.graphics.averydennison.com/apac

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