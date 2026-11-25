The luxury leisure property brings together daily spiritual rituals, riverside yoga, devotional music, cultural experiences and personalised guest activities rooted in Haridwar’s traditions

New Delhi [India], November 25: Bhagirathi by Atishay, a luxury leisure property located along the Ganges in Haridwar, is bringing the destination’s spiritual and cultural traditions into the hospitality experience through a curated programme of daily rituals, wellness activities, devotional music and riverside experiences. Designed for in-house guests, the programme offers travellers an opportunity to experience Haridwar beyond conventional sightseeing, combining spiritual engagement with relaxation, cultural discovery and personalised hospitality.

The experience programme includes sunrise yoga overlooking the Ganges, traditional welcome rituals, daily Ganga Aarti, Deep Daan, Bhajan Sandhya, live musical performances, henna art and curated high tea experiences. Conducted daily for in-house guests, these activities are complemented by personalised arrangements for special occasions, including birthdays and anniversaries.

The spiritual experiences begin with a traditional welcome ritual, where guests are greeted with the blowing of the shankh and damru, presented with a Rudraksha mala and welcomed through Sanskrit shlokas recited by the hotel’s in-house Pandit Ji. The property has five in-house Pandits available from 9 AM to 7 PM to facilitate spiritual experiences and rituals, allowing guests to engage with Haridwar’s traditions during their stay.

A daily Ganga Aarti is conducted from 5:30 PM to 6 PM at Atula Deck, overlooking the river, led by the hotel’s in-house Pandits. Following the Aarti, guests can participate in Deep Daan in the Ganges, guided by the Pandits. The experience is followed by Bhajan Sandhya, held every evening from 6 PM to 7 PM, featuring traditional devotional music.

Guests can also experience a sacred holy dip at the property’s exclusive Bhagirathi Ghat, located alongside the hotel. Available daily between 10 AM and 6 PM, the experience is facilitated by an in-house Pandit Ji who accompanies guests and recites traditional mantras. For convenience, the hotel provides traditional bathing gowns and fresh towels around the clock. The Ghat is wheelchair accessible and has dedicated security personnel stationed to assist guests and maintain safety.

Wellness and cultural activities form another important part of the programme. Sunrise yoga sessions are conducted from 6 AM to 7 AM at Atula Deck, overlooking the Ganges. Guided by a qualified yoga trainer, the one-hour sessions are available exclusively to in-house guests, with yoga mats provided by the hotel.

The daily cultural programme also includes live flute performances during breakfast, creating a peaceful start to the day. Guests can enjoy high tea accompanied by live Veena and Tabla performances, along with complimentary traditional henna art sessions. These experiences offer opportunities to engage with Indian music and cultural traditions as part of the overall stay.

Commenting on the experience-led approach to hospitality, Mr. Navneet Singh Naula, General Manager, Bhagirathi by Atishay, said,

“At Bhagirathi by Atishay, we believe that a stay in Haridwar should offer guests more than just comfortable accommodation. It should give them an opportunity to connect with the spiritual and cultural essence of the destination. Our experiences have been thoughtfully curated to bring guests closer to the traditions of Haridwar, whether through the morning yoga sessions by the Ganges, the daily Ganga Aarti, devotional music or the guidance of our in-house Pandit Ji. We want every guest to experience these traditions at their own pace while enjoying the comfort and personalised hospitality of the property. Our endeavour is to create meaningful memories that stay with guests long after their visit.”

Beyond the complimentary daily experiences, Bhagirathi by Atishay also facilitates a range of chargeable activities for guests looking to explore Haridwar and its surroundings. These include guided temple visits to Chandi Devi and Mansa Devi, heritage tours of Kankhal covering sites such as Daksha Prajapati Temple and Sati Kund, river rafting on the Ganges, jungle safaris at Rajaji National Park and VR-based pilgrimage experiences. Special rituals for occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, Mundan Sanskar, Puja and Navgrah Shanti can also be arranged with the assistance of the hotel’s Pandits.

Adding to its winter offerings, the property is introducing Dinner by the Ganges, a curated riverside dining experience designed for guests seeking a personalised evening by the river. The chargeable experience includes a specialised Ganga Aarti as a complimentary offering. Guests can also arrange live music at an additional charge to customise the occasion.

Guests celebrating special occasions can further request personalised arrangements, including room decorations, celebration cakes and other customised experiences, coordinated in advance wherever possible.

Located on NH 34 Bypass Road near Belwala, Mayapur, Haridwar, Bhagirathi by Atishay features 100 rooms across five accommodation categories, vegetarian dining at Nitya Sudha and riverside dining at Atula. With its Ganges-facing setting, curated spiritual experiences and personalised guest offerings, the property aims to bring together contemporary luxury hospitality and the cultural and spiritual character of Haridwar.

About the Hotel

Bhagirathi by Atishay is a luxury leisure hotel in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, established in 2025 under Danbro Hotels Private Limited. Located on NH 34 Bypass Road near Belwala, Mayapur, the property brings together riverside luxury, heritage-inspired architecture and Haridwar’s spiritual traditions, offering guests a comfortable retreat close to the Ganges and within walking distance of Har Ki Pauri.

The hotel features 100 rooms across five accommodation categories, ranging from comfortable rooms to spacious options with separate living areas. Selected rooms offer Ganges or hill views, private balconies and bathtubs. With its location next to the Delhi highway, views of the Ganges and valet parking for up to 100 vehicles, Bhagirathi by Atishay offers a distinctive combination of accessibility, convenience and premium hospitality.

Its dining offerings include Nitya Sudha, an indoor restaurant serving pure vegetarian cuisine, including Jain dishes, regional specialities and international favourites, and Atula, an open-air riverside dining venue. The property also caters to meetings, weddings and social celebrations, with Bhagwati, a banquet venue accommodating up to 160 guests, alongside a pool deck and riverside lawn. A key aspect of the guest experience is its integration of Haridwar’s cultural and spiritual traditions into the stay. These include sunrise yoga by the Ganges, traditional welcome rituals, live devotional music, Ganga Aarti at Atula Deck, Deep Daan and Bhajan Sandhya. The hotel also offers an outdoor swimming pool, concierge assistance, walking tours and 24-hour room service, catering to leisure travellers, families, pilgrims, corporate guests and destination wedding groups.

Since its launch, Bhagirathi by Atishay has held the No. 1 position on Tripadvisor in Haridwar for six consecutive months and has been featured in MakeMyTrip’s Luxe segment. The property reports an average occupancy of around 50%, with strong weekend demand, and has recorded revenue in its first six months equivalent to the revenue generated during the previous year.

The hotel aims to establish itself as a leading luxury hospitality destination in Haridwar and a preferred choice for luxury and spiritual retreats in Uttarakhand. Its approach centres on personalised service, riverside experiences and a balance of contemporary comfort with the destination’s spiritual character.

Website: www.bhagirathibyatishay.com

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