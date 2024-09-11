Thursday, September 12, 2024

Bharat Electronics Limited Secures Rs 1,155 Crore In New Orders, Boosting Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

State-owned defence manufacturer Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Wednesday announced it has secured orders worth Rs 1,155 crore, in two separate deals.

Bharat Electronics Limited Secures Rs 1,155 Crore In New Orders, Boosting Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

State-owned defence manufacturer Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Wednesday announced it has secured orders worth Rs 1,155 crore, in two separate deals.

It has received order worth Rs 850 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the supply of indigenous Multi Function Radar in X Band.

This fully indigenous radar designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection to naval ships.

Additionally, BEL has secured orders valued at Rs 305 crore, including for navigational complex system for ships, thermal imagers, communication equipment, fire control system, gun control system, spares, services, etc, the company informed stock exchanges.

With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 7,075 crore in the current financial year, the exchange filing said.

Shares of state-owned defence and aerospace company Bharat Electronics have been doing well, backed by a series of orders the firm received over the past months. Over the past 12 months, the shares have almost doubled.

The central government has set the target of achieving indigenous defence manufacturing worth Rs 175,000 crore including defence exports of Rs 35,000 crore by the year 2024-25.

The government has taken several policy initiatives in the past few years and brought in reforms to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment, thereby promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The government is also investing heavily in defence and aerospace manufacturing, with several defence hubs being set up. Notably, many global companies have either shared or showed intent, to share critical defence and aerospace knowledge with India.

India’s defence exports have touched a record Rs 21,083 crore (about USD 2.63 billion) in the financial year 2023-24, with a growth of 32.5 per cent over the last fiscal when the figure was Rs 15,920 crore. The recent figures indicate that the defence exports have grown by 31 times in the last 10 years as compared to 2013-14.

The total value of defence production in India rose 17 per cent to Rs 126,887 crore last fiscal year.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Indian Markets Open Flat, Volatility Expected Ahead Of US CPI Data | NewsX

Tags:

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) India's defence exports

Recent Post

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar Hospital Case

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar...

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with Food, Water, and Fans

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with...

2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on VMAs 2024 Red Carpet

2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox