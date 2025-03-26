Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Bharti Airtel Brings IPTV to 2000 Cities, Revolutionizing TV Entertainment!

Bharti Airtel Brings IPTV to 2000 Cities, Revolutionizing TV Entertainment!

As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get up to 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans, which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App.

Major telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched its IPTV services in 2000 cities in India, offering customers the best large screen viewing experience, the company said in a release.

According to the company, customers will get access to an extensive library of on-demand content from 29 prominent Streaming Apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, 600 popular television channels, and Wi-Fi service at plans starting Rs 699.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get up to 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans, which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App.

Commenting on the launch, Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Connected Homes and Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “The launch heralds a new era in home entertainment where cutting-edge technology seamlessly blends traditional linear TV with a bouquet of streaming Apps for an immersive digital experience for customers. Backed by Airtel’s high-speed Wi-Fi, we are certain that consumers will have a fantastic converged home experience with Airtel IPTV.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The IPTV plans of Airtel start at Rs 699, offering 26 Streaming Apps and 350 TV Channels at 40 Mbps Wi-Fi speed.

AT Rs 3,999, Airtel offers 1 Gbps of Wi-Fi speed, offering 29 Streaming Apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime and 350 TV Channels.

IPTV, or Internet Protocol Television, is a technology that delivers television content over an internet connection instead of traditional broadcast methods like satellite or cable. In recent times, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) has emerged as a popular alternative to traditional cable and satellite television services.

The IPTV offers greater flexibility and a wider range of options to the viewers. IPTV providers offer a diverse range of channels and content options, including live TV, video-on-demand (VOD), catch-up TV, and interactive features such as pause, rewind, and record.

IPTV delivers high-quality video streaming over broadband internet connections, providing viewers with crisp, clear images and smooth playback.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: GE Aerospace Delivers First Of 99 F404-IN20 Engines To HAL For Tejas Mk 1A: What To Know

Filed under


Donald Trump

Donald Trump Praises Indian Voting System While Signing Executive Order Aimed At Revamping The US...
newsx

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Family Retains Massive Wealth Amid Anti-Corruption Drive: US Report
newsx

Canada Halts EV Rebates For Tesla Amid Rising Trade Tensions With US
Congress leader Kanhaiya

‘Water Will Be More Expensive Than Petrol’, Kanhaiya Kumar Claims Industrialists Eyeing Bihar’s Resources
newsx

Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 19, VisionOS Updates, And More – Here’s What To Expect
Experts See Flat Opening

Stock Market: Experts See Flat Opening For Nifty, Sensex As April 2 Disruption Impact Is...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Praises Indian Voting System While Signing Executive Order Aimed At Revamping The US Election System

Donald Trump Praises Indian Voting System While Signing Executive Order Aimed At Revamping The US...

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Family Retains Massive Wealth Amid Anti-Corruption Drive: US Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Family Retains Massive Wealth Amid Anti-Corruption Drive: US Report

Canada Halts EV Rebates For Tesla Amid Rising Trade Tensions With US

Canada Halts EV Rebates For Tesla Amid Rising Trade Tensions With US

‘Water Will Be More Expensive Than Petrol’, Kanhaiya Kumar Claims Industrialists Eyeing Bihar’s Resources

‘Water Will Be More Expensive Than Petrol’, Kanhaiya Kumar Claims Industrialists Eyeing Bihar’s Resources

Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 19, VisionOS Updates, And More – Here’s What To Expect

Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 19, VisionOS Updates, And More – Here’s What To Expect

Entertainment

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus Episode?

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus

Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk