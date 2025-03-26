Bharti Airtel Brings IPTV to 2000 Cities, Revolutionizing TV Entertainment!

As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get up to 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans, which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App.

Major telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched its IPTV services in 2000 cities in India, offering customers the best large screen viewing experience, the company said in a release.

According to the company, customers will get access to an extensive library of on-demand content from 29 prominent Streaming Apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, 600 popular television channels, and Wi-Fi service at plans starting Rs 699.

As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get up to 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans, which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App.

Commenting on the launch, Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Connected Homes and Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “The launch heralds a new era in home entertainment where cutting-edge technology seamlessly blends traditional linear TV with a bouquet of streaming Apps for an immersive digital experience for customers. Backed by Airtel’s high-speed Wi-Fi, we are certain that consumers will have a fantastic converged home experience with Airtel IPTV.”

The IPTV plans of Airtel start at Rs 699, offering 26 Streaming Apps and 350 TV Channels at 40 Mbps Wi-Fi speed.

AT Rs 3,999, Airtel offers 1 Gbps of Wi-Fi speed, offering 29 Streaming Apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime and 350 TV Channels.

IPTV, or Internet Protocol Television, is a technology that delivers television content over an internet connection instead of traditional broadcast methods like satellite or cable. In recent times, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) has emerged as a popular alternative to traditional cable and satellite television services.

The IPTV offers greater flexibility and a wider range of options to the viewers. IPTV providers offer a diverse range of channels and content options, including live TV, video-on-demand (VOD), catch-up TV, and interactive features such as pause, rewind, and record.

IPTV delivers high-quality video streaming over broadband internet connections, providing viewers with crisp, clear images and smooth playback.

