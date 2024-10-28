Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Bharti Airtel Q2FY25 Results: Net profit Jumps 168% To Rs 3,593 Crore

Bharti Airtel recently released its second-quarter financial results, revealing a profit that was not as high as analysts had predicted. The company’s expenses were greater than the revenue gains from its first tariff hike in more than two years.

As India’s second-largest wireless carrier, Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,593 crore ($427.49 million) for the July to September quarter, marking a significant increase of 168 percent compared to the same period last year.

However, this result fell short of analysts’ average expectations, which estimated a profit of Rs 4,483 crore, based on data compiled by LSEG. This discrepancy highlights the ongoing challenges the telecom operator faces in balancing costs with revenue growth, despite the recent tariff adjustments.

MUST READ: Sensex climbs 900 pts to 80,300; Nifty at 24,400; PSB up 3%, Auto gains

BHARTI AIRTEL Q2 RESULTS
