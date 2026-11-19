Retirement planning could become easier for millions of salaried employees as the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retiring subscribers. Under the new facility, eligible members will be able to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings in instalments instead of taking the entire amount at once. The remaining balance will continue to stay invested in the EPF system and earn interest at the applicable rate. The decision is expected to benefit around 6.32 lakh subscribers aged above 55 years who have more than Rs 5 lakh in their PF accounts. The approval was granted at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) on Thursday, November 19. The meeting was chaired by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

How Will EPFO’s Systematic Withdrawal Plan Work?

Under the existing practice, employees generally withdraw their entire EPF corpus after retirement. This leaves retirees with the responsibility of managing a large lump sum and finding suitable investment options to generate a regular income. The newly approved SWP will provide an alternative. Instead of withdrawing the entire accumulated amount, retirees will be able to receive periodic payouts from their provident fund savings. The portion that remains in the EPF account will continue to earn interest at the applicable EPF rate. This could help retirees maintain a regular income stream while allowing their unwithdrawn savings to grow.

Who Is Expected To Benefit From The New Facility?

According to the details shared about the decision, around 6.32 lakh subscribers aged above 55 years with PF balances exceeding Rs 5 lakh are expected to benefit from the facility. The move aims to provide greater flexibility to retirees who may prefer receiving their savings gradually rather than withdrawing the entire corpus at once.

What Do The Revised EPF Withdrawal Rules Mean For You?

The SWP approval comes alongside changes to EPF partial withdrawal rules. Under the revised framework, members below 55 years of age can withdraw up to 90 per cent of their eligible provident fund balance, compared with the earlier limit of 75 per cent. Together, these changes are intended to give EPF subscribers more flexibility in accessing and managing their retirement savings. However, the detailed operational guidelines and implementation process for the new SWP facility will determine how members can use the option.

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