Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Big Relief for Small Loans: RBI Restricts Excessive Fees on Priority Sector Loans Up to ₹50,000

Big Relief for Small Loans: RBI Restricts Excessive Fees on Priority Sector Loans Up to ₹50,000

Banks that fail to meet their prescribed PSL targets will be required to contribute to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and other financial schemes administered by NABARD and similar institutions.

Big Relief for Small Loans: RBI Restricts Excessive Fees on Priority Sector Loans Up to ₹50,000

Big Relief for Small Loans: RBI Restricts Excessive Fees on Priority Sector Loans Up to ₹50,000


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it clear that banks cannot impose excessive charges, particularly on smaller loan amounts under the priority sector lending (PSL) category.

The central bank stated that no loan-related and ad hoc service charges or inspection charges shall be levied on priority sector loans up to Rs 50,000. This step aims to protect small borrowers from unnecessary financial burdens and ensure fair lending practices.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It said “No loan related and ad hoc service charges/inspection charges shall be levied on priority sector loans up to Rs 50,000”.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new Master Directions on Priority Sector Lending (PSL), which will come into effect on April 1, 2025. The updated guidelines are set to replace the existing framework established under the 2020 PSL directions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RBI Guidelines

In these guidelines, the central bank has clarified that banks will not consider loans taken against gold jewellery acquired from Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) under the priority sector lending category. This means banks cannot classify such loans as part of their PSL targets.

The move is intended to ensure that priority sector funds are directed towards sectors that genuinely need financial support, such as small businesses, agriculture, and weaker sections of society.
It said “Loans against gold jewellery acquired by banks from NBFCs are not eligible for priority sector status”.

The RBI has also assured that all loans categorized under the earlier PSL guidelines (2020 framework) will remain eligible for priority sector classification until their maturity. This move ensures continuity for borrowers and banks, allowing them to follow a smooth transition to the new guidelines.

For Guideline Observance

To ensure better compliance with PSL targets, the RBI will introduce a more rigorous monitoring system. Banks will now be required to submit detailed data on their priority sector advances on a quarterly and annual basis.

As per the guidelines the data must be reported within fifteen days from the end of each quarter and within one month from the end of the financial year. This step is designed to enhance transparency and accountability in PSL implementation.

Banks that fail to meet their prescribed PSL targets will be required to contribute to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and other financial schemes administered by NABARD and similar institutions.

This ensures that even if banks don’t meet their direct lending obligations, they still support priority sector development through financial contributions.

The RBI has also reaffirmed that outstanding loans extended under specific COVID-19 relief measures will continue to be classified as priority sector lending. This decision is aimed at supporting sectors that are still recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic.

With these new PSL guidelines, the RBI aims to foster financial inclusion and developmental goals. The central bank is ensuring underserved sectors get the financial support they need. This helps strengthen the nation’s socio-economic growth. The updated PSL framework shows the RBI’s commitment to fair lending and directing credit to the most needy sectors.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Indian Market’s Bullish Run, Sensex & Nifty’s Green Flag Opening

 

Filed under

RBI RBI RATE CUT

newsx

Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest
U.S.-India trade talks in

India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Ahead Of Tariff Deadline; High-Level U.S. Delegation Set To Visit
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know
newsx

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation
Trump officials mistakenl

Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts
Big Relief for Small Loan

Big Relief for Small Loans: RBI Restricts Excessive Fees on Priority Sector Loans Up to...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Ahead Of Tariff Deadline; High-Level U.S. Delegation Set To Visit

India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Ahead Of Tariff Deadline; High-Level U.S. Delegation Set To Visit

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation

Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts

Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts

Entertainment

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?