Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today: On 19 June 2026, the Indian precious metals market reflects a broadly steady trend in gold prices alongside heightened volatility in silver and MCX futures. Gold continues to trade at elevated levels across major cities, supported by global bullion stability, currency movements, and earlier changes in import duties. Meanwhile, silver has witnessed a sharper correction, indicating increased sensitivity to global macroeconomic cues and a stronger US dollar. Overall, both metals remain closely linked to international market developments, with physical demand in India providing underlying support even as short-term fluctuations persist across domestic and derivative segments.
Gold Rates Today, 19 June
As of 19 June 2026, the average retail price of gold in India is approximately ₹14,951 per gram for 24-karat purity, reflecting a stable trend influenced by global bullion movements and earlier adjustments in import duties. Prices across other common purities also remain elevated, with 22-karat and 18-karat gold tracking proportional differences based on purity levels. The domestic gold market continues to respond to international cues, currency fluctuations, and demand conditions, maintaining a steady pricing environment for consumers and investors alike. Overall, gold prices remain broadly steady across major purity categories nationwide in India.
|Purity
|Price per 10 grams (₹)
|Price per gram (₹)
|24K (99.9%)
|1,49,510
|14,951
|22K (91.6%)
|1,37,050
|13,705
|18K (75.0%)
|1,12,130
|11,213
Gold Price On MCX, 19 June
As of 19 June 2026, gold prices in India are showing a steady retail trend while MCX futures are witnessing notable intraday pressure. The average domestic price for 24-karat gold stands at approximately ₹14,951 per gram, reflecting stable physical demand supported by global bullion cues and earlier policy adjustments such as import duty changes. Prices for 22-karat and 18-karat gold remain proportionately lower based on purity levels, with regional variations across major cities due to taxes and logistical costs. In contrast, MCX gold futures are trading lower around ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams, indicating a short-term correction in the derivatives market.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.