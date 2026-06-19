Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today: On 19 June 2026, the Indian precious metals market reflects a broadly steady trend in gold prices alongside heightened volatility in silver and MCX futures. Gold continues to trade at elevated levels across major cities, supported by global bullion stability, currency movements, and earlier changes in import duties. Meanwhile, silver has witnessed a sharper correction, indicating increased sensitivity to global macroeconomic cues and a stronger US dollar. Overall, both metals remain closely linked to international market developments, with physical demand in India providing underlying support even as short-term fluctuations persist across domestic and derivative segments.

Gold Rates Today, 19 June

As of 19 June 2026, the average retail price of gold in India is approximately ₹14,951 per gram for 24-karat purity, reflecting a stable trend influenced by global bullion movements and earlier adjustments in import duties. Prices across other common purities also remain elevated, with 22-karat and 18-karat gold tracking proportional differences based on purity levels. The domestic gold market continues to respond to international cues, currency fluctuations, and demand conditions, maintaining a steady pricing environment for consumers and investors alike. Overall, gold prices remain broadly steady across major purity categories nationwide in India.

Purity Price per 10 grams (₹) Price per gram (₹) 24K (99.9%) 1,49,510 14,951 22K (91.6%) 1,37,050 13,705 18K (75.0%) 1,12,130 11,213

Gold Price On MCX, 19 June

As of 19 June 2026, gold prices in India are showing a steady retail trend while MCX futures are witnessing notable intraday pressure. The average domestic price for 24-karat gold stands at approximately ₹14,951 per gram, reflecting stable physical demand supported by global bullion cues and earlier policy adjustments such as import duty changes. Prices for 22-karat and 18-karat gold remain proportionately lower based on purity levels, with regional variations across major cities due to taxes and logistical costs. In contrast, MCX gold futures are trading lower around ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams, indicating a short-term correction in the derivatives market.

Gold Rates In Major Cities Across India Today: City-Wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams) – June 19 2026 City 18K (75.0%) 22K (91.6%) 24K (99.9%) Ahmedabad ₹1,13,340 ₹1,38,550 ₹1,51,150 Bengaluru ₹1,12,130 ₹1,37,050 ₹1,49,510 Bhopal ₹1,13,340 ₹1,38,550 ₹1,51,150 Chandigarh ₹1,13,420 ₹1,38,650 ₹1,51,250 Chennai ₹1,14,730 ₹1,40,230 ₹1,55,305 Delhi (NCR) ₹1,13,430 ₹1,38,640 ₹1,51,240 Hyderabad ₹1,13,260 ₹1,38,430 ₹1,50,960 Jaisalmer ₹1,13,380 ₹1,38,580 ₹1,51,180 Jammu & Kashmir ₹1,13,540 ₹1,38,780 ₹1,51,380 Kolkata ₹1,12,070 ₹1,36,970 ₹1,55,155 Lucknow ₹1,13,430 ₹1,38,580 ₹1,51,180 Mumbai ₹1,13,260 ₹1,38,430 ₹1,45,060 Noida (NCR) ₹1,13,430 ₹1,38,640 ₹1,51,240 Pune ₹1,13,260 ₹1,38,430 ₹1,45,060 Note: These prices exclude GST. A standard 3% GST is applied at retail purchase, which affects final billing. Silver Rates Today, 19 June As of 19 June 2026, silver prices in India have witnessed a sharp correction in line with broader weakness in global precious metals. The average retail silver price stands at approximately ₹2,50,000 per kilogram (or ₹250 per gram), reflecting increased volatility in the commodity markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures have declined significantly, trading near ₹2.30 lakh per kilogram, marking a steep intraday fall driven by global risk sentiment and a stronger US dollar. The decline also reflects easing safe-haven demand amid improving geopolitical conditions. Overall, the silver market remains highly sensitive to global macroeconomic cues and currency movements. Silver Rates In Major Cities Across India Today Silver Prices Across Major Indian Cities (Per 1 Kg) City Silver Price (₹/kg) Ahmedabad ₹2,32,280 Bengaluru ₹2,30,000 Bhopal ₹2,32,000 Chandigarh ₹2,29,800 Chennai ₹2,55,000 Delhi (NCR) ₹2,75,000 Hyderabad ₹2,55,000 Jaisalmer ₹2,33,000 Jammu & Kashmir ₹2,35,000 Kolkata ₹2,30,000 Lucknow ₹2,57,000 Mumbai ₹2,50,000 Noida (NCR) ₹2,75,000 Pune ₹2,29,000 (With Inouts From Good Returns) Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content. Also Read: Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 | RUPEE | MARKET CRASH