Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold and Silver Rates Today (19 June 2026): Check latest India gold prices across 24K, 22K, and 18K segments along with city-wise rates, MCX gold trends, and silver prices. Get full market update on precious metals, including retail stability in gold and sharp correction in silver across major Indian cities.

Gold and silver price today
Gold and silver price today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 11:12 IST

Gold And Silver Rates Today: On 19 June 2026, the Indian precious metals market reflects a broadly steady trend in gold prices alongside heightened volatility in silver and MCX futures. Gold continues to trade at elevated levels across major cities, supported by global bullion stability, currency movements, and earlier changes in import duties. Meanwhile, silver has witnessed a sharper correction, indicating increased sensitivity to global macroeconomic cues and a stronger US dollar. Overall, both metals remain closely linked to international market developments, with physical demand in India providing underlying support even as short-term fluctuations persist across domestic and derivative segments.

Gold Rates Today, 19 June  

As of 19 June 2026, the average retail price of gold in India is approximately ₹14,951 per gram for 24-karat purity, reflecting a stable trend influenced by global bullion movements and earlier adjustments in import duties. Prices across other common purities also remain elevated, with 22-karat and 18-karat gold tracking proportional differences based on purity levels. The domestic gold market continues to respond to international cues, currency fluctuations, and demand conditions, maintaining a steady pricing environment for consumers and investors alike. Overall, gold prices remain broadly steady across major purity categories nationwide in India.

Purity Price per 10 grams (₹) Price per gram (₹)
24K (99.9%) 1,49,510 14,951
22K (91.6%) 1,37,050 13,705
18K (75.0%) 1,12,130 11,213

Gold Price On MCX, 19 June  

As of 19 June 2026, gold prices in India are showing a steady retail trend while MCX futures are witnessing notable intraday pressure. The average domestic price for 24-karat gold stands at approximately ₹14,951 per gram, reflecting stable physical demand supported by global bullion cues and earlier policy adjustments such as import duty changes. Prices for 22-karat and 18-karat gold remain proportionately lower based on purity levels, with regional variations across major cities due to taxes and logistical costs. In contrast, MCX gold futures are trading lower around ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams, indicating a short-term correction in the derivatives market.

You Might Be Interested In

Gold Rates In Major Cities Across India Today: City-Wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams) – June 19 2026

City 18K (75.0%) 22K (91.6%) 24K (99.9%)
Ahmedabad ₹1,13,340 ₹1,38,550 ₹1,51,150
Bengaluru ₹1,12,130 ₹1,37,050 ₹1,49,510
Bhopal ₹1,13,340 ₹1,38,550 ₹1,51,150
Chandigarh ₹1,13,420 ₹1,38,650 ₹1,51,250
Chennai ₹1,14,730 ₹1,40,230 ₹1,55,305
Delhi (NCR) ₹1,13,430 ₹1,38,640 ₹1,51,240
Hyderabad ₹1,13,260 ₹1,38,430 ₹1,50,960
Jaisalmer ₹1,13,380 ₹1,38,580 ₹1,51,180
Jammu & Kashmir ₹1,13,540 ₹1,38,780 ₹1,51,380
Kolkata ₹1,12,070 ₹1,36,970 ₹1,55,155
Lucknow ₹1,13,430 ₹1,38,580 ₹1,51,180
Mumbai ₹1,13,260 ₹1,38,430 ₹1,45,060
Noida (NCR) ₹1,13,430 ₹1,38,640 ₹1,51,240
Pune ₹1,13,260 ₹1,38,430 ₹1,45,060

Note: These prices exclude GST. A standard 3% GST is applied at retail purchase, which affects final billing.

Silver Rates Today, 19 June  

As of 19 June 2026, silver prices in India have witnessed a sharp correction in line with broader weakness in global precious metals. The average retail silver price stands at approximately ₹2,50,000 per kilogram (or ₹250 per gram), reflecting increased volatility in the commodity markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures have declined significantly, trading near ₹2.30 lakh per kilogram, marking a steep intraday fall driven by global risk sentiment and a stronger US dollar. The decline also reflects easing safe-haven demand amid improving geopolitical conditions. Overall, the silver market remains highly sensitive to global macroeconomic cues and currency movements.

 Silver Rates In Major Cities Across India Today

Silver Prices Across Major Indian Cities (Per 1 Kg)

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Ahmedabad ₹2,32,280
Bengaluru ₹2,30,000
Bhopal ₹2,32,000
Chandigarh ₹2,29,800
Chennai ₹2,55,000
Delhi (NCR) ₹2,75,000
Hyderabad ₹2,55,000
Jaisalmer ₹2,33,000
Jammu & Kashmir ₹2,35,000
Kolkata ₹2,30,000
Lucknow ₹2,57,000
Mumbai ₹2,50,000
Noida (NCR) ₹2,75,000
Pune ₹2,29,000

(With Inouts From Good Returns)

Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.

Also Read: Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 | RUPEE | MARKET CRASH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Tags: 18 carat gold price22 carat gold rate24 carat gold price Indiabullion market indiacity wise gold rate Indiacommodity market Indiagold and silver rates updategold market today Indiagold price today Indiagold rate 19 June 2026gold rate in India 2026gold silver news todayhome-hero-pos-11Indian gold price per grammcx gold priceMCX live update gold silvermcx silver priceprecious metals India todaysilver price per kg Indiasilver price today indiasilver rate India today

RELATED News

Northeast India’s Medical Education Boom Positions Tripura as an Emerging Destination for Aspiring Doctors

Youngest Director Driving a New Era of Trust in Insurance: How Pranay Puri is Redefining Risk Management

Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

From a Parent’s Frustration to a National Education Platform: The Story Behind Qurocity

Why Is The Indian Stock Market Falling Today? Top Reasons Behind Dalal Street’s Morning Meltdown

LATEST NEWS

Cocktail 2 X Review: Bollywood Rom-Com Receives Mixed Reactions, Kriti Sanon And Shahid Kapoor Win Hearts, Rashmika Mandana Needs Improvement

Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

TG EAPCET Counselling 2026 Begins at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Registration Steps, Fee and Eligibility

Does China Have Its Own Caste System? Social Media Is Comparing Beijing’s Hukou, Shi-Nong-Gong-Shang With India

Kerala Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 5 Districts

Rajasthan Shocker: Social Media Influencer’s Affair With Taxi Driver Ends In Murder Plot

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea

Shiv Sena Split 2.O: Mumbai Police On Alert Amid Buzz Of Rebel MPs Switching Sides

Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Districts

Why Is The Indian Stock Market Falling Today? Top Reasons Behind Dalal Street’s Morning Meltdown

Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Big Surprise In Gold & Silver Prices Today: What’s Happening In India’s Metal Market? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

QUICK LINKS