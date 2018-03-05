According to latest speculations, Akash Ambani, the scion of India's richest family, slated to marry diamond king Russell Mehta's youngest daughter Shloka Mehta later this year. Russell Mehta heads Rosy Blue Diamonds while Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India. Akash and twin sister Isha are eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast-growing telecom venture.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani’s son Akash might be tying the knot with Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, according to latest media reports. Although the two families have refused to comment on the wedding if sources are to be believed an announcement of engagement can be made in next few weeks with the wedding being planned for early December. Both Ambani family and Mehta family know each other well and share a close relationship. Reports further suggest that even Akash and Shloka studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Shloka, on the other hand, after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

A source close to the family said, “No dates of either the wedding or engagement of Akash Ambani have been finalized.” “As and when any good news is to be shared, the family will be delighted to share with everyone,” the source said. The source discounted the talks of March 24 as engagement date. “Importantly and to reaffirm that as and when any wedding is finalised, it will only be in India”.

