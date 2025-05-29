Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead Of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion Trade By 2030

Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead Of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion Trade By 2030

Following a recent US court order striking down former President Donald Trump’s reciprocal trade tariffs, Indian think tanks advised caution.

Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead Of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion Trade By 2030

Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion Trade by 2030


A high-level US delegation will visit India on June 5–6 to advance discussions on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), government sources confirmed. The visit comes amid “positive progress” in ongoing negotiations between the two nations. India previously expressed satisfaction on April 29 over the direction of talks and described them as “fruitful.” The upcoming meetings will focus on finalizing the first tranche of the agreement ahead of the proposed signing deadline in July. Both sides remain engaged in detailed discussions to resolve tariff and non-tariff issues impacting bilateral commerce.

India and US Aim to Finalize BTA Before July

Representatives from India’s Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative’s office met in Washington, DC, from April 23–25, 2025, as part of the continued dialogue. The Ministry of Commerce stated that both sides held productive talks on several key areas, including trade barriers and market access. Sources added that these negotiations aim to strengthen economic ties by addressing structural issues. The agreement seeks to create a foundation for long-term economic cooperation while setting the stage for further sectoral agreements.

Mission 500: Doubling Trade by 2030

As part of the BTA roadmap, India and the US have set an ambitious goal titled “Mission 500,” which aims to more than double the total bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. The two countries agreed to enhance trade in sectors including defense, technology, digital goods, and green energy. India remains focused on balancing export opportunities with domestic priorities. The trade pact is expected to benefit various industries, improve investment flows, and foster innovation through collaboration between businesses in both countries.

Experts Urge Caution After US Tariff Ruling

Following a recent US court order striking down former President Donald Trump’s reciprocal trade tariffs, Indian think tanks advised caution. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) emphasized the need for India to avoid trade agreements shaped by coercive or unlawful measures. GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said, “India should resist any agreement shaped by threats or based on unlawful measures.” In 2024–25, the US remained India’s largest trading partner with bilateral trade valued at USD 131.84 billion. India recorded a trade surplus of USD 41.18 billion in goods with the US during the same period.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: ‘I Challenge, If They Gave Guts, Go Into Elections Tomorrow’: Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi’s Remark On Operation Sindoor In Alipurduar, Watch 

Filed under

India US

newsx

Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka
newsx

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know
newsx

IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit...
Bilateral Trade Agreement

Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead Of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion...
newsx

‘We Decided To Teach A Lesson To Our Enemy At 4:30 am, But …’: Pakistan...
newsx

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here’s Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today’s Match
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka

Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know

IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit Kiya…’

IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit...

‘We Decided To Teach A Lesson To Our Enemy At 4:30 am, But …’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits India Hits Brahmos Before They Could Respond

‘We Decided To Teach A Lesson To Our Enemy At 4:30 am, But …’: Pakistan...

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here’s Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today’s Match

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here’s Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today’s Match

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers Will Not Have Problems’

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth