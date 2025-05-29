Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion Trade by 2030

A high-level US delegation will visit India on June 5–6 to advance discussions on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), government sources confirmed. The visit comes amid “positive progress” in ongoing negotiations between the two nations. India previously expressed satisfaction on April 29 over the direction of talks and described them as “fruitful.” The upcoming meetings will focus on finalizing the first tranche of the agreement ahead of the proposed signing deadline in July. Both sides remain engaged in detailed discussions to resolve tariff and non-tariff issues impacting bilateral commerce.

India and US Aim to Finalize BTA Before July

Representatives from India’s Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative’s office met in Washington, DC, from April 23–25, 2025, as part of the continued dialogue. The Ministry of Commerce stated that both sides held productive talks on several key areas, including trade barriers and market access. Sources added that these negotiations aim to strengthen economic ties by addressing structural issues. The agreement seeks to create a foundation for long-term economic cooperation while setting the stage for further sectoral agreements.

Mission 500: Doubling Trade by 2030

As part of the BTA roadmap, India and the US have set an ambitious goal titled “Mission 500,” which aims to more than double the total bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. The two countries agreed to enhance trade in sectors including defense, technology, digital goods, and green energy. India remains focused on balancing export opportunities with domestic priorities. The trade pact is expected to benefit various industries, improve investment flows, and foster innovation through collaboration between businesses in both countries.

Experts Urge Caution After US Tariff Ruling

Following a recent US court order striking down former President Donald Trump’s reciprocal trade tariffs, Indian think tanks advised caution. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) emphasized the need for India to avoid trade agreements shaped by coercive or unlawful measures. GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said, “India should resist any agreement shaped by threats or based on unlawful measures.” In 2024–25, the US remained India’s largest trading partner with bilateral trade valued at USD 131.84 billion. India recorded a trade surplus of USD 41.18 billion in goods with the US during the same period.

