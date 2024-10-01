Birla Estates Sells Real Estate Worth Rs 600 cr in Bengaluru

Birla Estates has reported sales of approximately ₹600 crore from its new housing project in Bengaluru. The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Ltd), announced in a regulatory filing that “Birla Trimaya Phase II The Park” sold nearly 95% of its inventory within 24 hours of its launch, achieving this impressive booking value.

In the first phase of the project, properties worth about ₹500 crore were sold.

As of now, the total cumulative booking value for the project stands at around ₹1,100 crore, and it is expected to generate a revenue potential of approximately ₹3,000 crore across the entire 52-acre development.

The project is situated on Shettigere Road in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru. Birla Estates is headquartered in Mumbai and has regional offices in NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune. The company also boasts a strong commercial portfolio, featuring two grade-A commercial buildings in Worli, Mumbai, with about 600,000 square feet of leasable area