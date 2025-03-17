Home
BIS Cracks Down On Amazon, Flipkart Warehouses Over Non-Certified Products—What Happened?

BIS raids Amazon & Flipkart warehouses, seizing uncertified products. Legal action launched, penalties up to ₹2 lakh or 2 years jail. Consumer safety concerns rise.

BIS Cracks Down On Amazon, Flipkart Warehouses Over Non-Certified Products—What Happened?


The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has launched a major crackdown on e-commerce platforms, conducting search and seizure operations at multiple warehouse locations of Amazon and Flipkart. The move aims to curb the sale of non-compliant and uncertified products being distributed online, raising concerns over consumer safety.

Raids Conducted in Lucknow, Gurugram, and Delhi

On March 7, BIS officials raided an Amazon warehouse in Lucknow, seizing 215 toys and 24 hand blenders, all of which lacked the mandatory BIS certification. A similar operation at a Flipkart warehouse in Gurugram led to the confiscation of 534 stainless steel bottles, 134 toys, and 41 speakers, all found to be uncertified.

Further investigation traced these violations back to Techvision International Pvt Ltd, a company involved in supplying non-certified products to these platforms. Acting on this lead, BIS conducted raids on Techvision International’s two facilities in Delhi, where officials seized:

  • 7,000 electric water heaters
  • 4,000 electric food mixers
  • 95 electric room heaters
  • 40 gas stoves

The confiscated products belonged to brands like Digismart, Activa, Inalsa, Cello Swift, and Butterfly, among others, and were found to be in violation of BIS standards.

Legal Action Underway Against Violators

Following the seizure, BIS has taken legal action against Techvision International Pvt Ltd under the BIS Act, 2016. Two court cases have already been filed against the company under Sections 17(1) and 17(3) of the Act. Additional cases are also being prepared against other entities involved in the sale of non-certified goods.

As per Section 17 of the BIS Act, violators may face:

  • A penalty of at least ₹2 lakh, which could extend up to 10 times the value of the goods sold.
  • Imprisonment of up to two years, depending on the severity of the violation.

BIS Certification Now Mandatory for Key Consumer Goods

The Central Government has made BIS certification mandatory for a range of consumer products, including:

  • Electric appliances: Hand-held blenders, food mixers, electric irons, room heaters.
  • Kitchenware: Domestic pressure cookers, gas stoves, aluminium foils for food packaging.
  • Safety equipment: Two-wheeler helmets, switches, sockets.
  • Children’s products: Toys.

Despite these regulations, BIS has flagged e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Myntra, and BigBasket for selling uncertified products. These items either lack the ISI Mark or display an invalid license number (CM/L number), making them a safety hazard for consumers.

Why BIS Certification Matters

The BIS certification ensures that products meet minimum safety and performance standards through independent third-party testing. Non-certified products, which bypass these checks, pose serious risks to consumers, including electrical hazards, poor durability, and health risks.

With this latest enforcement action, BIS is sending a strong message to online retailers and manufacturers that the sale of substandard products will not be tolerated. Consumers are also advised to check for genuine ISI marks before making purchases, especially for essential household and electrical goods.

