Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bitcoin Surges To Record High Above $106,000 On Strategic Reserve Hopes

Bitcoin’s price has surged over 50% since the November 5 election, which saw Trump and several pro-crypto candidates win. The overall cryptocurrency market has nearly doubled in value this year, reaching a record of over $3.8 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

Bitcoin Surges To Record High Above $106,000 On Strategic Reserve Hopes

Bitcoin reached an all-time high of over $106,000 in early Asian trading on Monday, fueled by comments from President-elect Donald Trump suggesting that he may establish a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve, similar to the country’s strategic oil reserve.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency peaked at $106,533 before settling at $105,688. Meanwhile, smaller cryptocurrency ether rose by nearly 3%, reaching $4,014.

Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG, remarked, “We’re in blue sky territory now. The market’s next target is $110,000. The pullback many anticipated didn’t materialize, thanks to this new development.” Trump, in an interview with CNBC late last week, stated, “We’re going to do something significant with crypto because we don’t want China or anyone else – not just China, but others – to take the lead, and we want to be at the forefront.”

When asked if he intended to create a crypto reserve similar to the U.S. oil reserves, Trump responded, “Yeah, I think so.” Other nations have also explored the idea of building cryptocurrency reserves.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently questioned the need for state reserves in foreign currencies, stating that investing these reserves domestically was more attractive. He also criticized the U.S. administration for weakening the role of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency by politicizing it, which has led many countries to turn to alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Putin remarked, “For example, bitcoin, who can prohibit it? No one.”

However, there are critics, such as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who compared bitcoin to gold earlier this month, saying, “People aren’t using it as a form of payment or a store of value. It’s highly volatile and not a competitor to the dollar.”

Bitcoin’s price has surged over 50% since the November 5 election, which saw Trump and several pro-crypto candidates win. The overall cryptocurrency market has nearly doubled in value this year, reaching a record of over $3.8 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

Trump recently appointed former PayPal executive David Sacks, a close associate of Trump adviser Elon Musk, as a White House czar for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. Trump also plans to nominate pro-crypto attorney Paul Atkins to head the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, Nasdaq announced that MicroStrategy, a major investor in bitcoin, will be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index. MicroStrategy’s shares have skyrocketed more than sixfold this year, boosting its market value to nearly $94 billion, making it the largest corporate holder of bitcoin.

Filed under

bitcoin

Advertisement

Also Read

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A Maestro

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A...

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Fox Sports Commentator Isa Guha Apologizes To Jasprit Bumrah After Controversial Racial Comment

Fox Sports Commentator Isa Guha Apologizes To Jasprit Bumrah After Controversial Racial Comment

Bangladesh To Hold Elections In Late 2025 Or Early 2026: Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh To Hold Elections In Late 2025 Or Early 2026: Muhammad Yunus

Zakir Hussain Was The 1st Musician To Perform At The White House

Zakir Hussain Was The 1st Musician To Perform At The White House

Entertainment

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A Maestro

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Zakir Hussain Was The 1st Musician To Perform At The White House

Zakir Hussain Was The 1st Musician To Perform At The White House

Was Zakir Hussain Not Allowed To Cut His Long Hair? Here’s The Truth

Was Zakir Hussain Not Allowed To Cut His Long Hair? Here’s The Truth

When Zakir Hussain Said Never Has A Priest Or A Mullah Taught Me What They Say Is The Only Truth

When Zakir Hussain Said Never Has A Priest Or A Mullah Taught Me What They

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox