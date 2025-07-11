LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bitcoin Surpasses $118,000, Continues Record-Breaking Surge Amid ETF Boom And Trump’s Support

Bitcoin Surpasses $118,000, Continues Record-Breaking Surge Amid ETF Boom And Trump’s Support

Bitcoin has surpassed $118,000 for the first time, fueled by growing adoption of Bitcoin ETFs and strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump’s digital currency-friendly policies. The cryptocurrency has seen significant growth this year, outpacing broader markets. The U.S. Senate recently passed the GENIUS Act to regulate stablecoins, bolstering crypto legitimacy. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) continues its rise, marking unprecedented growth in the digital currency market.

Cryprocurrency
Bitcoin (BTC) has hit an all-time high of $118,000 for the first time since its inception. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 22:55:48 IST

Bitcoin (BTC) has hit an all-time high of $118,000 for the first time since its inception. Due to the growing popularity of Bitcoin ETFs and increased corporate adoption, the cryptocurrency is setting new records.

The outperformance of Bitcoin is also due to strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump. His admiration for digital currency and friendly policies have triggered its growth.

Bitcoin: Trump’s Support to Cryptocurrency

The price of the cryptocurrency has risen significantly this year, especially after Trump took office. Bitcoin’s growth path has been further supported by a wave of companies adding Bitcoin to their corporate portfolios.

The broader market rally was temporarily affected earlier in the year due to President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, but Bitcoin has since bounced back, aided by institutional investment.

The U.S. Senate passed a Bill to Support Bitcoin

The U.S. Senate recently passed the GENIUS Act. The Act aims to regulate stablecoins, a cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar. The bill seeks to safeguard Bitcoin and protect consumers of stablecoins. It reinforces the legitimacy of the crypto space.

The House of Representatives will review the bill likely next week. It will mark a crucial step toward the crypto industry’s acceptance in mainstream finance.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) is also making its mark as the second-largest cryptocurrency. It is presently trading around $2,950. With Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the charge, the crypto market is seeing unprecedented growth, shaping the future of digital currencies.

Tags: cryptocurrencydonald trump

